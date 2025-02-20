By now you’ve probably heard about a couple of Liberal fit that is hitting the shan…and it really seems that they’re either going to buy the federal election - At All Costs - to Canadians, or burn the country completely down, while trying.

Both are set to end the same.

Life is going to get a lot more expensive and a lot harder.

One of the things that people who rely on Welfare seem to forget…all of the Free Stuff that the Government gives them, has a price…they just aren’t paying it.

FREE Dental…that they claim has been used 1.5 Million times by Canadians - a fact that cannot be substantiated by any actual statistics…but if were true, what did this all cost?

FREE Pharmacare…and while not a single prescription has been filled yet, when it finally does, somewhere between now and the Federal Election, what is this going to cost?

FREE Lunches…which is the most absurd, because the Millions of Taxpayer dollars that will be going to this will be ineffective at actually providing nutrition to any child, while taking food off of the tables for the 25% of Canadians who are already missing meals…2 Million of them which are children.

How’d that GST Holiday thing work out?

People are supposedly getting their $200 from this already, while the increase in business that was supposed to come from this - resulting in greater revenues, didn’t happen.

You saved a few bucks washing your sorrows down in spirits with less than 7% Alcohol content…while this break is breaking the bank. It’s not your fault and nobody blames you…it’s just the situation we’re in.

Trudeau has hired a Fentanyl Czar…apparently, but not in time to stave off the tariffs from Trump…at least not on the East Coast, where Steel and Aluminum (Ontario and Quebec) will be hit hardest.

$1.5 Billion is being added over the next 6 years to keep eyes on the border…

And then Today…Trudeau announces $3.9 Billion for High-Speed rail between Quebec City and Toronto (despite the fact that there is already a money losing VIA Rail that already does this exact trek), for a multi-year project that experts figure will cost $80-$120 Billion to build. And in this…he’s locking us into these contracts where the chances of escaping this nightmare will surely cost a bulk of this money, to get absolutely NOTHING.

But all of this added up, pales in comparison to the Universal Basic Income Scam that was also thrown around again today, comments from the Parliamentary Budget Officer, that apparently state that this would cut poverty by 40%.

This would absolutely be the same PBO who was quoted in support of the 8:10 Canadians get back more than they give on the Carbon Scam…before he admitted in committee that this was patently FALSE and that he was Muzzled from Admitting it Publicly.

How in the hell would this actually work out, anyways?

It’s a WELL KNOWN fact that even Trudeau admitted, back in 2021, that only 50(ish)% of Canadians were actually paying income tax…and that was all before the population of Canada INCREASE by 3.2 Million People - who were flown in, at the cost of Canadians, kept in hotels and paid to NOT WORK.

That makes it about 47% of the population that’s carrying around this load on their backs…

And let’s not forget that when this was first proposed…before the dollar tanked to 20 year lows…that the introduction of Universal Basic Income was slated to add about 50% to your income tax burden or be equivalent to Tripling the GST, as per MP Kelly Block:

Where, since Trudeau came into power, your Canada Pension Plan Payments have increased by 60%, and a CPP2 was added on top of this, for 2024.

Where foreign investment and jobs - by way of manufacturing - are fleeing the country…where we are seeing additional tariffs on some of our exports, which will certainly stymie business, creating higher unemployment rates.

All before a wave of MORE tariffs will potentially hit the country come March 1st…which is exactly one month before the Next Increase in Carbon Tax hit’s us at the pumps, in our furnaces and on the cost of absolutely everything that you purchase by way of retail, due to logistics, storage and power consumption - all of which will see in an increase periphery…

BEFORE Trudeau has had the chance to hammer Canadians even Harder with Retaliatory Tariffs, making the budgeted food items you buy because you can’t afford healthier food options, even more expensive.

I honestly don’t know how the Liberals can continue to push through more spending…Parliament being Prorogued and even if it wasn’t - SHUT DOWN - to new business because of the $400 Million that the Liberals embezzled out of Taxpayers on the Green Slush Fund.

There’s already nothing left…

In fact…there is less than nothing left.

All this…the punishment we receive for rejecting the state that Trudeau has put Canada in…almost his way of saying, “See, I could have made things worse”, and then absolutely tried to, as the door was slamming on his ass.

Tough days ahead, my friends.

Tough, tough days!

