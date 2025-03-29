For the last decade, Canada has been ruled by the most corrupt, unethical, spend-free party that’s continued to put Canadians not only DEAD LAST in their priorities, but has seized assets and bank accounts, closed 250k businesses through reckless policies, increased homelessness to a level that can’t be measured while ushering 35% of the population into insolvency.

It’s disgusting to even think about the damage that’s been done and to even try and imagine what it will take to get Canada back to the once prideful nation, filled with dreams and ambition, get back on track - mind boggling.

There are no easy answers, even if we were at rock bottom…sadly, it doesn’t seem like the East has seen enough punishment yet.

Somehow…the Liberals - according to polls, if you can believe these federally funded polls are accurate, just like everything we see on federally funded media is on point, (wink wink), are in the lead…

All of this, when de facto Prime Minister Carney has recently been exposed as a complete fraud, plagiarizing his way through his Oxford Education:

Cheating on taxes - by moving investments with Brookfield offshore:

Stealing money and a seat in his campaign as Liberal Leader and de facto PM:

Which we could talk a little bit more about…

I’m not defending a Liberal here…but, it’s by no small coincidence that Chandra Arya, who’d won his seat 3x, should have been allowed to run as Liberal Leader - having raided $350k to buy in on the leadership race, but was tossed aside…and then having the Liberal Party refuse to allow him to run for a 4th term, under the Liberal Banner - because they full well knew that this was the riding that Carney wanted to run in.

It’s really quite gross to even think about.

Watching the party cannibalize themselves, should come with more appreciation, but because of Liberal Friendly Legacy Media distorting the truth, never assembling the pieces and the lack of outrage by liberals hasn’t even allowed for a glimmer of light in this snap election.

Added to this…the Liberal candidate for a Calgary Riding - my riding - Calgary Confederation - was just punted from the race because of allegations from former friends and associates about sexual assault, physical abuse and psychopathic behavior.

Clearly, this guy is a psychopath…but how is he any different than the rest of the Liberals that have shredded our country over the last decade?

And then…just revealed…

A Sitting Member of Parliament - Paul Chiang - was revealed to encourage the Chinese community, in his riding, to kidnap his Conservative opponent - Joe Tay - to turn him over to the PRC Consulate in Toronto for a Million Dollar bounty…you’d think that this sort of thing would have been met with swift and immediate justice by the Liberals, calling for an investigation, disowning him from the Party…

This “allegation” seemingly holds enough water that Paul Chiang, admitted to doing this and then simply apologized, for him momentary lapse in judgement…

Contrast this against the diplomatic war that Trudeau started with India, when - with ZERO evidence, he’d accused PM of India - Narendra Modi - of killing a Canadian on Canadian soil.

Issue with this of course being that Nijjar is a known terrorist:

Who was wanted by Interpol; Was on the US, Canadian and Indian No-Fly Lists; Who entered Canada 3x illegally; Who was running an immigration scam; Who only received landed immigrant status through Justin Trudeau’s close aide, Sukh Dhaliwal - who was later implicated in distribution of cash and tax evasion for an immigration racket; Who has had his bank accounts frozen due to being suspected of terrorism financing; Who has ties with terrorist organizations, is involved with weapons and explosive training; Is featured prominently holding an AK47.

Whereas…Joe Tay - worth a Million bucks in bounty - has a YouTube channel that isn’t approved by Beijing!

A lot of this might sound like foreign interference…but, remember how Justin Trudeau’s Special Rapporteur - Uncle Dave, and the Hogue Commission found that there was nothing that Canadians needed to be alarmed by - with exception of “misinformation” that was being spread online?

I have no idea what the hell they were looking at, if things had escalated to a sitting MP trying to hand over his opponent over to China for a bounty…but it clearly wasn’t the evidence that CSIS was warning us about.

De facto Liberal PM Carney isn’t even talking about the tariffs that China has on Canadian Products:

Which is shameful…these kicked in before the proposed April 2nd deadline on Auto Manufacturers in Canada - via the Trump Tariffs;

We have Chinese Police Stations - on Canadian Soil, which nobody even bothers denying anymore, that the Liberals refused to address;

We have a sitting Liberal MP who’d called for the kidnapping of his opponent;

De facto PM Carney, guilty of plagiarism, having moved Brookfield Assets to the United States to be fiducially responsible to shareholders, when Trump initially threatened the tariffs…who is currently in bed with China, through Brookfield Asset investments;

Who’d refused to meet with Trump, when he won Liberal Leadership and instead flew to Europe and the UK to secure absolutely no deals for additional trade with Canada;

Liberals cheating on their own leadership by canning a 3x seat holder - Liberal MP;

A Liberal Candidate punted from the party because he’s a complete lunatic thug and psychopathic deviant;

Following the worst record of ethical and criminal violations by a ruling government in the history of Canada;

Who has destroyed the country through massive and unsustainable immigration and rampant spending;

Thrust Canada into generational debt…

And we’re all just supposed to believe that the Liberals are ahead in the polls?

HOW?

