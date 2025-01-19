We are one day away from Trump being inaugurated, the country may be thrown into 25% tariffs, in the hundreds of Executive Orders that Trump will be signing on his first days back in office as the 47th President of the United States…

And it’s hard to not notice that the Left Leaners are more focused on Premier Smith, not signing a retaliatory declaration on the United States - working to protect the economy and job base of Albertans…instead of continuing on with the actual issues that need be resolved:

Border Security; Reducing Drug Trafficking.

This is what got us here in the first place…but legacy media only seemingly want to fade Justin Trudeau and the Liberal decade of failure, into the background.

If we had a government that wasn’t currently Prorogued, or that caused this through reckless policies in the first place…because of the Liberal Party collapsing due to a non-confidence vote being imminent…the Premiers of every province wouldn’t have had to try and unite…wouldn’t have had to try and put 26% (the largest portion) of the Alberta GDP, up as a lamb to be slaughtered.

“TEAM CANADA”, they screech…

“Smith has committed Treason”, they relent…

And in certain circles…this rage fest, is seemingly getting traction.

A part of this is all due to the Liberal Friendly, Legacy Media…some even due to censorship, where we full well know that through Bill C-63 - The Online Harms Act, throwing you in jail for mean tweets, or having you strapped with an ankle monitor if somebody even believes you are going to shit-post online.

Mark Carney…first to throw his official launch into the melee.

Parachutes into Alberta…where apparently, him and George “The Porch Pirate” Chahal, Thelma and Louised a City of Calgary vehicle, and headed into Redmonton for their Launch Event:

Where…they did invite legacy and alternate media to the event…

And then, through the protection of Edmonton Police Services…selected a few friends to be allowed into the event…while trespassing others off of the property.

Isn’t Edmonton rife enough with Crime that their Police should be focused on, over playing private security, for a Liberal Party Launch…kicking out invited guests?

And then…let’s hop into how incredibly moronic Team Carney is…in botching not only one Logo, but also breaching copyright laws on a second…in 2 days.

Instead of just using the Liberal Party Logo…

Or, are we just supposed to forget that he’s running for Liberal Leadership?

Rightfully, Mark is being ruthlessly mocked online for his Copy Right infringements and lack of creativity…

Freeland…not doing a whole lot better.

Thinking that if she changed her social media profile picture to be more Liberal Red, she’d come off more appealing…and ended up with this:

Dear Lord…this is Nightmare Fuel!

Even more so knowing that she could be the next Prime Minister of Canada, given her absolutely horrific track-record as an MP and deputy PM.

Where it’s only now, that he job is on the line…that she has taken to Axing the Tax, that everybody knows, does not give 8/10 Canadians more back than they contribute:

Both her and Mark have made statements about this…

But they both seemingly allude to the idea, just like the previous last ditch efforts to keep the tax in place but make it more popular by rebranding it, around a year ago…

It’s a bullshit tax…

That will never actually achieve anything close to fixing the weather…

Because planetary temperatures and regional weather are completely dynamic…and are controlled by that large ball of fire in the sky, we refer to as, ‘The Sun’.

It’s hard to believe that there are still some people out there who don’t recognize that when the sun is up, the temperature outside is WARMER and at night time, it’s COOLER…but yet want to blame Soccer Mom’s in their SUVs for heating up the planet.

We could talk about the other no-name failures that haven’t got the traction to even compete in this spud race…

Frank Baylis - Liberal Supporter who got the contract for ventilators that were never approved for use in Canada, that were bought for thousands and sold of as scrap metal.

Chandra Arya - who claims to be fluent in French and English, while cannot speak a word in French and can barely communicate in English…

Karina Gould - who announce her intent to run, in a Tweet on X…and then blocked comments…

But, really…why bother?

Their leadership run is as much of a catastrophe as their rein over Canada, for the last decade.

It’s so terrible, you’d almost think that they are deliberately sabotaging their own chances at winning…where at least 24 Liberal MPs have already decided that they’re going to take some time off of politics, “to spend more time with their families”.

Leave a comment