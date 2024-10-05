Since being voted in as government, the Liberal Party of Canada has been plagued with corruptions and scandals and while all of these were pretty damning, Trudeau has managed to stay in power by proroguing parliament, calling a snap election and assigning their own investigators into their own corruption, putting abrupt ends to investigations into their scandals.

However…

Things have now gotten so bad, through investigations into the spending of the Liberals that Parliament is effectively shut down to new business until the Liberals finally hand over the documents relating to the Green Scam to the RCMP:

Which is happening at the same time as investigations into Edmonton Liberal MP - Randy Boissonnault - are still in process…

And what makes this even more incredible is that over the last 2 weeks there have been 2 Non-Confidence Votes put forward in the House by the Pierre Poilievre Conservatives, where…despite claiming to have shredded the supply and confidence deal with the Liberals - the Jag Singh NDPs are still supporting the Liberals while Bloc Leader - Yves Blanchet is waiting for a reply to demands that he’s made to the Liberals for a separate and new Supply and Confidence agreement.

Our country is being held hostage by 3 minority parties all embroiled in scandals against Canadians…

And this should disgust you.

Because not only have we seen these most recent egregious acts, we’re also aware of:

SNC-Lavalin Affair: This involved allegations that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his office improperly pressured former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, a large Canadian engineering firm, to avoid a criminal trial. Although there was significant public and political scrutiny, the RCMP decided not to pursue a criminal investigation into Trudeau's actions due to challenges in obtaining confidential cabinet materials. WE Charity Scandal: This centered around the Liberal government's decision to award a sole-sourced contract worth up to $900 million to WE Charity for administering a student grant program during the COVID-19 pandemic. This raised conflict of interest allegations due to ties between the Trudeau family and WE Charity's founders. Fundraising and Donations: There have been concerns and investigations regarding the funding of the Liberal Party, including questions about large donations, especially those potentially linked to foreign interests or individuals, like the case with a former People’s Liberation Army soldier making donations. Ethics Violations: Various ethics investigations have been initiated against Liberal MPs or officials, like the one involving payments from the Liberal Research Bureau to a firm run by a close friend of Trudeau, Tom Pitfield. Aga Khan Scandal: The trip raised eyebrows due to the Aga Khan's foundation receiving significant funding from the Canadian government, which potentially placed Trudeau in a conflict of interest. This was seen as a breach of the Federal Conflict of Interest Act. ArriveScam: 54 Million million dollars funneled into a project whose initial cost was forecasted to be $80,000 involving GC Strategies. This firm, initially involved as an intermediary or contractor, didn't directly handle IT work for the app but managed subcontractors, leading to allegations of overbilling and mismanagement. It was revealed that over three years, they billed taxpayers for $22 million from one department alone without conducting actual IT work. $5 Billion Request from Freeland for Climate Investment: Into companies that don’t exist yet. $8k/per Night Hotel Scandal: During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau stayed in a suite at the Corinthia London hotel, which reportedly cost around $6,000 CAD per night. However, due to currency exchange rates and other factors, this figure was sometimes rounded up to $8,000 CAD in public discourse. Jamaican Vacation Scandal: In a trip that was described as “Free” to Canadians, costs were detailed to be around $160,000, covering security from the RCMP, transportation by the Department of National Defence, and setup for secure communications by the Privy Council Office. Governor General Julie Payette Scandal: Following these allegations, an independent review was conducted, which reportedly confirmed the toxic workplace claims. The investigation found consistent accounts among employees, indicating a robust evidence of a poisoned work atmosphere under Payette's leadership. The scandal not only ended Payette's term abruptly but also raised broader questions about the selection and oversight of figures in high office, emphasizing the need for rigorous vetting and accountability mechanisms. Her case became a reference point in Canadian political discourse concerning ethical governance and the behavior expected from public figures. Governor General Mary Simon Spending: Spending $3 Million dollars in Travel during her first full year in office; $117k on Dry Cleaning; in addition to $88k in new wardrobe purchases; Emergency Measures Act Scandal: The Federal Court of Canada made a significant ruling regarding the invocation of the Emergencies Act by the Canadian government in response to the Freedom Convoy protests in 2022. The court found that the decision to declare a public order emergency under the Emergencies Act was both unreasonable and ultra vires, meaning it exceeded the legal authority provided by the Act. Fisman’s Fraud Scandal: The Trudeau Government paid for a study inverting data and using forecasts to show that the Unvaccinated posed risk to the Vaccinated population during the COVID Pandemic. Timothy Caulfield Scandal: Timothy Caulfield was involved with #ScienceUpFirst, which received significant funding to counter misinformation, particularly around COVID-19. The initiative itself was funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada's Immunization Partnership Fund, with amounts mentioned being $1.75 million and another mention of $2.25 million for related projects. Antisemitic Posting by Senior Anti-Racist Consultant - Laith Marouf: 120k in funding paid to Community Media Advocacy Centre for Anti-Racism Initiatives - where senior consultant Laith Marouf was discovered to have posted Antisemitic remarks on Twitter/X. The scandal led to widespread condemnation, with politicians, community leaders, and Jewish organizations expressing dismay over the government's initial association with Marouf and his organization. Foreign Interference: Recent reports and investigations have looked into allegations of foreign government interference, particularly from China, in Canadian elections, including the possibility of funding candidates, many of whom were Liberals.

How much more worse do things have to get in Canada, before there is ZERO support for all 3 of the parties who have either committed these crimes against Canadians or who’ve propped them up, throughout?

How much more worse do they need to get before the clingy NDP and Bloc support start standing up for Canadians?

Where our only current salvation is that through the current shutdown of Parliament for New Business…there can’t be anything else added to the ash heap that was once a pride-filled Canada.

Truly a sad state of democracy.

