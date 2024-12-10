The pushback on new legislation by the UCP in Alberta has begun!

And with deep pockets and rulings coming out in their favor, the LGBTQ2 community has been emboldened.

Over the last couple of weeks, one of the stories hitting the headlines was a small town in Ontario - Emo - where the town refused to fly a rainbow flag on a flagpole that doesn’t exist…and when this was dragged through the ‘Human Rights Tribunal’, favor was given to the extremists in the LGBTQ2 community, where the town was ordered to pay $10k and the mayor ordered to pay $5k, in addition to a requirement to undergo ‘Human Rights’ training.

I don’t know where in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms compelled speech is listed as a liberty…nor do I believe that having your cult flag flown, banners raised and sidewalks painted, are a ‘Human Right’…yet, by refusing to pay the $5k fine, Emo Mayor - Harold McQuaker was treated as though he’d donated to the Freedom Convoy and had his bank account seized.

Emboldened by a ruling in their favor and with federal funding - Egale (Canada's leading organization for 2SLGBTQI people and issues), has decided to seek immediate judgement to ‘protect’ children in their ‘human rights’, against the 3 pieces of legislation recently passed by the Alberta Provincial Government.

It’s important to know where and how this all started…and as much as they’d all like you to believe that this is a ‘Grassroots’ group, it absolutely isn’t.

When they say that all of the flags, banners and paint for the streets didn’t cost taxpayers anything and that these were donations…they failed to mention that Trudeau has given up more than $600 Million Taxpayer dollars to Promote this ideology:

Because, the WEF gave huge Kudos to Canada, “having improved 11 places globally since 2015, compared to 153 countries”, in 2020.

As in…jaw-dropping amounts of Canadian Taxpayer dollars have been sent overseas to countries as well as spent in Canada, promoting this divisive social justice rhetoric.

And in this…Egale has received 37 Taxpayer Gifts for as much as $3.5 Million to push into communities across Canada:

Drag Story-Time, in public libraires…by paid performers?

Diversity Hiring that excludes you?

Yup…that was funded by YOU!

It doesn’t matter if you agree with it or not…because your opinion has never mattered when comes to the Liberal Government working to shatter the social fabric inside of Canada, dividing people based on immutable qualities, by those who feel the most oppressed and can be united to cry the loudest.

So, in this newest and and fully anticipated challenge, launched by Egale and 5 Alberta families, paid for by your tax dollars…

Bennett Jensen is calling for an injunction to “protect young people’s access”…to the Teddy-Beared Term - Gender Affirming Care - which refers to chemical sterilization and body mutilation, that would ALSO be paid for, with your taxes.

And by fully anticipated, I’m referring to a decision by the UCP and explained by Premier Smith at a Townhall in Edmonton, to drop the age of treatments from 18 down to 15…as in below the age of 16…because as the Premier stated, while children under the age of 18 are restricted from buying alcohol, tobacco, voting, joining the military or permanently modifying their bodies with tattoos, they can legally emancipate from their parents - which has precedence. Appreciating that there would be constitutional challenges on this new legislation, had worked for this to be the best fit and minimize chances of being overturned by way of ruling based on age.

The case that Egale is trying to make is from Section 12 of the Charter, in a right to be free from cruel and unusual treatment…where one of these 5 families has a child who has an 11 year old boy (they claimed was “assigned as male”, at birth), who uses the pronouns - She/Her.

When…in fact, the medical establishment doesn’t randomly “assign” gender…

They’re not picking gender like a parent would to pick from a list of popular names…and ‘Gender Reveal’, can be completed through ultrasound, long ahead of a child entering this world, taking their first few breaths.

This cyclical pattern of destruction brought by the Liberal Government, apparently at the behest of the World Economic Forum…is a bought and paid for attack on communities that was meant to be able to self-perpetuate and be continually funded through, none other than your hard earned money, to destroy traditional families and the social fabric that has survived for generations.

