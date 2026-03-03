The bad news is…everybody that called the CPP a Ponzi Scheme, was absolutely correct and your Retirement Money is Heading for a Cliff.

The Good News…there isn’t any.

But to make matters worse…Carney Just Used It as a Poker Chip.

Let’s talk about the jar.

Not the abstract idea of retirement savings, the actual jar.

The one every working Canadian pays into every single paycheque. The one your employer matches. The one that’s supposed to be there when your knees go, your back gives out and “just one more Monday” stops being realistic.

That jar holds roughly $780 billion.

Every year, workers put in about $90–95 billion. About $70 billion goes out to retirees. That leaves a $20–30 billion surplus.

Sounds comfortable.

It isn’t.

That surplus buys a few years of breathing room and then demographics take over.

Baby boomers are retiring all at once and this isn’t a projection…it’s reality.

Annual CPP payouts sit around $70 billion today. By 2046, they’re projected to hit $180 billion.

Meanwhile, Canada’s economy per person is shrinking. Wage growth is weak. Contributions won’t rise fast enough to match withdrawals. Investment returns, after inflation, average roughly 3%. Not enough.

By 2035, money out exceeds money in.

By 2046, the annual shortfall could hit $75 billion.

That means some combination of higher payroll taxes, a higher retirement age and lower benefits.

Possibly all three.

And that’s before you layer in Old Age Security, which is funded directly from taxes and climbing fast. Debt payments are already eating half of federal tax revenue.

There is no slack left in this system.

And here’s where it gets reckless.

Standing in Mumbai and New Delhi, Mark Carney proudly announced that Canadian pension funds have invested $100 billion in India, calling it a symbol of “deep faith in India’s growth story.”

One small problem.

He doesn’t control that money.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is legally insulated from political direction. Its sole mandate is to maximize returns for contributors and beneficiaries. The board makes investment decisions, not the Prime Minister, not the Finance Minister, not any elected official.

Carney didn’t invest $100 billion in India.

Independent fund managers did, because they believed it would generate returns for Canadian retirees.

Taking credit for money you have no authority over, on a diplomatic tour designed to paper over a relationship that was in a deep freeze over the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil, is a particular kind of confidence.

However…confidence isn’t solvency.

That money isn’t the government’s.

It’s yours.

The only thing that was ever going to delay the demographic crunch was immigration…more young workers paying in to support more retirees taking out.

But immigration only stabilizes pensions if newcomers are employed, housed and earning enough to be net contributors.

Instead, Canada absorbed record intake while per-person GDP shrank, housing collapsed, hospitals overflowed and wage growth flatlined. You can’t pour more people into a shrinking economy and expect the pension math to fix itself.

As we’d learned from Trudeau…budgets do, in fact, not budget themselves.

And the Liberal immigration strategy didn’t buy time. It borrowed from the future and broke the present at the same time.

Here’s the timeline, no recession required, no market crash required, just Canadians aging on schedule…

By 2030, the surplus disappears. By 2035, drawdowns begin. By 2046, a $75 billion annual gap.

Reform or bust isn’t rhetoric. It’s arithmetic.

While that clock runs, the Prime Minister is on a nine-day trade tour citing your pension fund as proof of Canada’s strength. Projecting confidence.

But confidence isn’t solvency.

The jar isn’t empty. Yet.

The pressure is structural, the timeline is fixed and the people pointing at your retirement savings like it’s their own strategic capital won’t be the ones who feel it when the math runs out.

They’ve overspent the economy. Their budgets are Higher than the budgets that collapsed the Trudeau Government. And they’ve already shattered these.

They’re not only not adding anything to the economy - they’ve spent our future generations into debt at credit card rates.

Back to the CPP…

This money belongs to the people who paid into it, not as a loan to roll the dice.

And while I’d love to be wrong…I’ve gone over this a few times and can’t see any different scenario playing out.

This seems bad now…but it’s only Monday.

Jobs reports are out at the end of this week…if you’re really not interested in how much blood is running in the streets, I’d encourage you to just find something worth watching on Netflix until Mid-March, or so…

Because things aren’t shaping up…they’re shaping down!