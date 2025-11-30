Aight…

Trust but Verify is a real thing…and while this is my substack and I can say whatever I want, it absolutely should be open to verification.

On my previous post about frequencies being employed for mind entrainment, I should have some actual data to provide - above a screen shot…so, here we go!

I’ve selected a random YouTube clip from CTV National News - Link, edited out the audio via online tools, downloaded and came up with the following through my analyzer.

Most Common Frequency, for the 180 seconds of analytics - 65 Hz, Binaural Beat detected 1.57 Hz.

Why?

Core Intent and Effects

Target brainwave range: Very low Theta (≈ 4–6 Hz, centering around 5.57 Hz in this case)

The binaural beat is created by playing ~65 Hz in one ear and ~66.57 Hz in the other ear → the brain perceives a 1.57 Hz beat.

When you add the 1.57 Hz beat to a low carrier (65 Hz), the perceived pulsation pulls the brain toward roughly 5–6 Hz (low Theta).

What low Theta (especially ~5.5–5.7 Hz) is associated with:

Deep relaxation while still conscious

Enhanced creativity and “flow” states

Hypnagogic imagery (the vivid mental pictures you get just before falling asleep)

Light meditative or trance states

Improved learning, memory consolidation, and suggestibility (this is why 5–6 Hz is popular in some self-hypnosis and sleep-learning tracks)

Emotional processing and release (Theta is where a lot of subconscious material surfaces)

Why 65 Hz specifically as the carrier?

65 Hz is in the low Gamma range for one ear and very low Beta for the other, but more importantly:

It’s a very low, audible pitch (roughly an E1 or slightly above the lowest E on a bass guitar).

Low carrier frequencies are chosen because they feel “grounding” or “embodied” — you physically feel the vibration more in the body than high-pitched tones.

Some sound healers associate ~65–70 Hz with the root/earth resonance or with stimulating the lower chakras and a sense of safety/security.

Common uses of this exact combination (65 Hz + 1.57 Hz beat)You’ll find this ratio in tracks marketed for:

Deep meditation / “shamanic” or inward journeying

Lucid dreaming preparation (low Theta is a gateway state to lucid dreams)

Trauma release or somatic therapy (the low tone + Theta encourages the body to relax and process stored emotion)

Enhanced visualization and manifestation work (Theta + embodied low tone)

Pre-sleep relaxation (to drift off in a highly receptive state)

Summary of the intent:

The primary goal is to guide the listener into a relaxed, inwardly focused, highly creative/receptive low-Theta state (around 5.5–6 Hz) while keeping the tones low and grounding (65 Hz range) so the experience feels embodied rather than “spacey” or detached. It’s a popular combination in psychedelic-assisted therapy prep tracks, deep meditation music, and some lucid-dream induction audios.

You can take what you want from this analysis…

Call me a tinfoiled hat conspiracy theorist…I’ve been called worse.

But the more you suggest and the more I can dive - does actually help me out more in my understanding and broadens my range.

So…Give me what you got and let’s go through this together!

