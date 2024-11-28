Because the liberal gaf of the GST vacation is even an abysmal failure in Parliament…everybody knowing that it’s a complete grift and sham…

It’s going to be put into a confidence vote tomorrow…

But…don’t for one second get your hopes up. Jag - We shredded the Supply and Confidence Agreement - Singh, leader of the federal NDP…has already stated that he will support this with or without concessions that he’s proposed, to make this more inclusive…

With these suggestions, they’d more than double the credit card purchase of votes, with Jag’s revisions…

But given that the general populous of millennials and Gen Z’rs are flat ass broke…and hip high in debt…they may get a touch of support from this…

These are shocking levels of debt in Canada.

SHOCKING!

But this is exactly why this plan may draw in a few adle-minded youth, into deferring this debt until next year.

They have no presents for the family this…nor even any cookies (which won’t be on sale until December 14th) for Santa.

Desperate times call for desperate measures and this is literally where we are.

Jag, somehow thinking that he’ll be the next PM of Canada…while his party is bankrupt and his support looks like this:

Spiraling downward, in a position where Nationally…he’s brought the party below the BLOC and just above the Greens, under that drunkard - Elizabeth May.

So…because I’m a Christmas Music fanatic, I thought I’d toss over a request into AI - GROK - created by the Elon Musk Team, to write a new version of the ‘Let it Snow’ Christmas Carol - regarding a successful non-confidence vote, that’d be successful in triggering an election.

And…amazingly enough…this is what Grok produced:

Which…while we’d all like to see, is both fantastic and amusing, is absolutely not likely to happen.

But…given the season of merriment, I figured I’d pass this along.

Mostly because, everything I end up writing about is terrible and depressing.

And, while this is too…does seem to be at least a little bit hopeful!

Enjoy!

