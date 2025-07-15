With less than 100 days until the election, it's time to bust out some branding - Lawn Signs!

And I want you to know what these represent, not only in Ward 4, but to you if you live elsewhere in the city…

PS - even if you live outside of Ward 4, but still inside of Calgary, and support my message, I’ll happily deliver one to you!

Of course, voting for me for Ward 4 is the biggest one, but in this and even if you can’t…

What are/would you be voting for?

I am an independent Candidate.

And because a lot of others don't realize what this means, let me explain.

For the first time in the history of Calgary, we will have Official Municipal Parties on City Council. At current, we have an unofficial party on council, sponsored by a Third Party Advertiser, that's brought forward some changes that don't speak for the community.

Municipal Parties push Mandates and Policies, where if you disagree with them, they reply with - "the majority of [population] have voted for this, but you know that a lot of these policies are like bacon wrapped brussels sprouts. You vote for the bacon, but then have to swallow the brussels sprouts behind them.

Additionally, with Party Politics, they make amazing promises to get elected, and don't begin to deliver until year 3 - when it's time to campaign for the next election.

As an Independent - instead of delivering a Mandate back to our Communities - I get to bring our concerns to City Hall.

Because Municipal Parties aren't Mandatory, you should be asking, if a Candidate needs to rely on sponsorship from the party or their supporters, will they represent YOU on city council?

On my signs and in my promise - Community Choice; Community Voice, as in:

Community Choice - means that I'm working with our community and hope to earn their support because behind that, I'm not pushing an agenda, supporting a 3rd Party Advertiser, Developers, Unions or Special Interest Groups - I'm working to be the Community Voice.

You see, I have a vested interest in my community. Not only have I lived here for over 3 decades, I have children in the community and grandchildren going to school where my children went.

Making our community safer, more affordable and welcoming to others, while making sure that we're not straining our current infrastructure, schools and essential services - isn't about me. It's about preserving a community where 5 generations of my wifes family lived, 4 generations of our family currently lives.

Let's bring back focus to improving the quality of life and affordability to our communities through the commitments of a municipal government - focusing on;

- Safety and Essential Services - Police and Firefighters;

- Infrasturcture based on availability, lifecycle, wear and tear, and proper maintenance;

- Less vanity projects, while still being able to maintain the proud landscape and city of Calgary;

- Opportunities for our youth in athletics, educational and employment opportunities;

My name is Sheldon Yakiwchuk,

I don't want to lead you, with a position on City Council - I want to Represent You!

