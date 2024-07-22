I’d start off with telling you how insufferable these lunatics are…but you already know. So rather than going ahead to do that, I’ll just dive in.

A report showed, and I hope you are sitting down for this, that members of the UCP were given some Oiler Playoff Tickets.

GASP!

I know, right?

These were given to her by a company that provided Tylenol, when parents were screaming for it, during the pandemic…and the feds were not only sitting on their hands, but prohibiting American supply of it, because their boxes didn’t contain a set of French Instructions.

Not going to dive into this too much because it too is a complete nothingburger…Albertans needed Meds…Feds were standing in the way…Smiths Government found another path. Really…it’s their job to do this.

Add to this…you’re not going to see me supporting any pharmaceutical company nor any of their products.

What I do support are parents who are faced with an ill child, all OTCs were wiped off of the shelf…friend and family that went stateside were not allowed to bring any of these back and all hell was busting loose in the hospitals.

They Called…Smith Answered.

So…they got some playoff tickets…and the New Provincial Opposition Leader - Naheed Nenshi, is losing his mind!

There are, as we ALL KNOW, a set of ethics that municipal, provincial and federal employees must maintain and will be fined or reprimanded based on these ethical breaches.

Smith tossed this back to Nensh saying that these gifts were well within acceptable and really…the deal with the Turkish Supplier of Tylenol, was already done. Not like we’re a constant consumer of offshored products from there, right?

Anyways…

I find it absolutely DISGUSTING that Nenshi is banging this drum and especially as loud as it’s being hammered. He’s doing this because he’s pretty sure that nobody will remember his past “Gifts”…nor did anybody actually make any real connections to what they meant. If they did…his mayoral career would have ended sooner and he wouldn’t have even tossed his name into the hat for NDP Leadership…

This is where it gets big.

You see, as it turns out…when you have a big ego and a large mouth…playing god may fool a few…but when Nensh went on the attack and got sued as the City Mayor, he was left with a hefty personal legal bill that he’d fobbed off to taxpayers, until the chickens came home to roost and he was forced to pay it back.

Why pay it back out of his own pockets, if he could just crowdfund the whole bill, right?

And this is exactly what he did.

Out of the $284,835 that he was forced to pay back…he’d only paid $16,910 or 6% out of pocket.

That’s right…the big mouth that is Big Mad…received $268K in gifts…but right pissed off at a few hundo worth of Oilers Playoff Tickets that went to his, now…opposition.

Off of this alone, anybody with half a brain would tell his Purple Highness to sit down and be quiet…

But it actually gets worse.

Scroll back up to where that list of names for $10k donors is…and look where the arrow is pointing.

Irfhan Rawji.

Back when the Venn Diagram of disastrous political leaders was Nenshi as Mayor, Notley as Premier and Trudeau as Prime Minister overlapped into gutting the downtown core of Calgary…Nensh came up with a magical idea of turning Calgary into the New Silicone Valley of the North.

Which is both ambitious and laughable.

Why the hell would people move from year round warm weather, to a city where we see only 2 seasons…Winter and Road Construction?

But…to do this, Nensh figured for a cool $100 Mill…he could buy this for Calgary.

This is where Irfhan comes into play…you see, it was after Nensh was gifted the max of $10k by Irfhan, through this new stimulus play, that Mobsquad - owned by Irfhan, was the FIRST to receive funds, to the tune of $1.5 Million Dollars!

The story goes on to read:

MobSquad — which officially opened its new downtown office on Thursday — is the first company to qualify for a grant through the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, the $100 million municipal fund established by city council this spring in an attempt to tackle the dual problems of unemployment and empty downtown office towers.

Irfhan Rawji, gives $10k to help Nenshi pay off a personal debt…opens his doors on a business idea and gets $1.5 Million FRIGGEN DOLLARS!

What’d we get for this $1.5 Million Dollars?

You be the judge…

Because, I’m having a tough time telling if we got any value at all…

From the Mobsquad Website, over the last 5.8 years, Rawji didn’t hire 150 Engineers as he’d planned…they have a sum total of 15 “Success Stories”…in addition to this, Irfhan opened up a Coffee Shop, Mobsquad Cafe - on the 21st Floor of the Edison, when things were a little slow…managed to carry this business through COVID, with an even more gutted downtown…which has received a sum total of 2 Yelp Ratings, giving it a solid 4 out of 5 stars":

Maybe there’s more to the Mobsquad success story…maybe there isn’t…maybe there are more of those who gave Nensh, $10k towards his legal fees…maybe there isn’t.

The point is…

Feigning moral outrage based on his now UCP Opposition members getting a few free tickets after from a company after a deal was already done…is a little out of touch with reality, when put into this context.

I’ll be drilling more into this, but really…from what you’ve already seen, do I need to?

