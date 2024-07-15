By now, even if your only news feed comes from reading tea leaves, you know that there was an assassination attempt on former and future President of the United States - Donald J Trump.

Since then, of course all social and legacy media has been exploding with theories about the shooter, apparent failure of secret service in protection of Trump including speculation that this was a political stunt to get Trump in greater favor of the American Voter Base…pure insanity.

Having allowed a single shooter such easy access to 45 should have some difficult questions asked of those sworn to ensure this from happening to begin with, but the end result - the shooter Found Out the greatest consequences in the newly termed “Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes”, FAFO.

Upon release of this news, the world waited for leaders to make statements on this situation…of the first and before PM Dipstick, Official Opposition Leader and Future Prime Minister of Canada had a post up on X, condemning the attempted murder, but also

Stating that he was “happy that the suspected shooter is dead”.

Throughout the evening and outdoor silence, broken only by some Stampede Fireworks going off, I didn’t have to imagine the sounds of Liberal heads exploding across Canada…feigned responses flooded my feeds in numbers that almost equaled the number of posts in support of Trump’s survival.

These replies were a Closed Caption of the cranial cacophony.

Cries for Pierre to be stepping down and that no political leaders should be celebrating or happy about this…bla, bla, bla!

All of this by people who’d seemingly forgotten that an innocent bystander was murdered at this event, by the shooters stray shot.

Trained shooters, despite what TV shows, aren’t trained to shoot to only wound…if their firearm is being employed, it’s for finality!

Tragic as 2 people had died at this event are…what may have occurred if this individual was only wounded and managed to squeeze off a few more shots?

Civil War as a possible outcome if he hit Donald to additional lives being lost, that’s what.

So, while loss of life is terrible, I don’t think that anybody should be saddened that this situation was put into a close, quickly.

In Canada, we’d just learned that in 2022, there were 256 people charged with homicide while on some kind of release, including house arrest and parole.

256 families impacted by the Catch and Release Program by the Federal Liberal/NDP Coalition.

This is horrific because we don’t know what this looks like for last year or even this current…and if not for only this, we see that there is records created daily on Crime in Canada because of this “Catch and Release” program.

Violent Crimes - through the roof, with an increase in severity up…each year:

Vehicular Theft - so rampant that the recommendation by Toronto Police, who are unable to keep up with these, that they’d recommended people just leaving their car keys by their front door so that criminals won’t ransack their homes and just steal their cars instead…

And in BC…

While they claim this to be false…Canadians, en masse, no longer feel safe.

Backyard robberies, catalytic converters being cut, vehicles being stolen, drug dens and safe injection sites running crime up in their respective neighborhoods, mass homelessness and tent cities, addicts dying in the streets - all would engage in additional attacks for their next fix if not commit crimes against the population in a state of being out of their mind ‘High’…the list goes on and on.

All of these as a result of Liberal Policy failure and addressing them.

If their polls weren’t enough in the trash…they think that demonizing a ‘Jail no Bail’ proponent, think will get them ahead.

Nope and No Thanks.

If taking a less moderate stance by Leader of the Opposition, in watching immediate justice over possibly having this guy paroled the following day by noon, upsets them, they’ll soon learn where Canadians sit…and are being ratioed on every reply with as much.

Be Big Mad, Lefties.

Canadians have had enough!

