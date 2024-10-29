I’ve streamed my own Zoom Townhalls, without any issues…however, it seems that restreaming a townhall that is not being hosted from my network, is not the same process…

For the better part of the first hour, with Josh Andrus…the reverb and feedback was so bad, that you could barely make out a word of what was being said…and then when I managed to eliminate that, the audio was so quiet, you could barely hear it…despite having my volume cranked, to compensate.

CRIPES!

Anyways…I’ve reached out to Josh, let him know how badly I’d botched this whole thing and asked if he’d be so kind to his presentation on a 1:1, Livestream - so that we have all of the information covered, in a decent version, that can be shared with other Albertans so that they too can see how bad our province is being screwed by the Federal Government.

I think that this information is really important and will be even more so as we move into conversations about the Alberta Pension Plan. The information about how much we send out, without the CPP, versus what we get back, should help even the most blockheaded lefty grasp why we need our own pension plan…in addition to why we should probably be collecting our own taxes and not allowing the feds to buy votes in other provinces, while discouraging the use of our provincial resources.

I’d wanted to get this all in before the UCP AGM, but time is not my friend as I’ve already got a tight locked calendar, so…

Monday, November 4th, 2024 - 6PM…

I’ll be hosting Josh for his presentation. As this is not CONVID nor Jabby Related, I can have this posted on my YouTube, for viewing at your leisure as well as post an embedded link here so that you can tune in…or on Facebook, or on X, or directly through YouTube.

Apologies for the shitshow that was evening, last…will get this all sorted for Monday!

Leave a comment