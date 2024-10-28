An early announcement, this morning from independent MP Kevin Vuong, brought in a few people to discuss the situation with Foreign Interference into the democracy inside of Canada…

Posted in its entirety, speakers are:

MP Kevin Vuong;

Sam Cooper, Investigative Journalist;

Dr. Carles Burton, Senior Fellow Sinopsis;

Michel Juneau-Katsua, Former CSIS Asia-Pacific Desk Cheif.

From this, and while we don’t get the list of names from the NSICOP Report…what we do get a sense of is that unlike what the Liberals have been screeching about over the last couple of weeks and since the Hogue Investigation, is that China poses a larger threat than India.

India is seemingly the scapegoat…as we’d all expected and due to it’s minor place in this, naming India will most likely not cost support to the Liberal Party as naming China would.

To get an idea around the China involvement in Canada, an important set of statistics was dropped on just the amount of Chinese Diplomats we have working in Canada.

176 in Canada vs 124 in the UK.

Australia - only 64.

Of them…a lot don’t seem to be involved with anything that would require a Diplomatic Title…so, why the imbalance in Canada with heavily weighted diplomats from China?

You’ll remember, the Liberals, 2 weeks ago, banned 6 India Diplomats…leaving only 15 - for a sum total of 21 Indian Diplomats.

176 from China vs 21 from India.

No real head scratcher as to where we may see some weight being thrown around by China over what we may see from India…why we have Chinese Police Stations…and additional threats that are mentioned in the video.

Juneau-Katsua scorched all MPs for not taking this seriously…as should ALL CANADIANS.

While this does firmly fall into the laps of the Libs…by not keeping a constant focus on this…what trust can we have in our democracy?

