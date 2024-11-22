As I live and breathe…

Guys…I hope you’re sitting down as you read this because I am sure that you’re knees would buckle out of the pure shock alone…

But it seems that when our Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, forced the RCMP to hold a presser and followed with one of his own, on THANKSGIVING DAY, about India’s government assassinating a Canadian Citizen, he lied.

The RCMP Lied.

They ALL LIED and then lied some more to following the lies with kicking 6 Indian Diplomates out of the country, putting the rest on notice…creating an absolute shitstorm with one of the worlds fastest growing economies.

Shocking, hey?

You see…they’ve walked this statement back, in a statement from the Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor…by Lying again!

In saying, the Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking the Indian Government of Criminal activity…

And then close off by saying, any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate.

AYFKM?

They held press conferences on a Holiday Monday…waking up and marching media in to these conferences to announce this.

They kicked 6 diplomats out of the country because of, as the RCMP Stated:

“Multiples of agents, with serious criminal activity in Canada”… “Significant Threat to Public Safety”… “Over the years, several arrests made for their direct involvement with Homicides, Extortion and other criminal acts of violence”… “A dozen credible threats to the life of law enforcement”… “Interference in democratic processes”… “We are seeking the publics attention, assistance and reporting regarding incidence of foreign interference by the Government of India”.

Watch the full video here:

I’ll spare you from Trudeau’s statement…but he alluded to this presser from the RCMP Commissioner as EVIDENCE of the threat that India poses to Canada and Canadians…

Miraculously…these statements came the very day before the Hogue Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference, so that JT could openly lie during his testimony there…while throwing Poilievre under the bus for not signing an NDA, which would prohibit him from speaking about the 11 Parliamentarians that have been compromised by Foreign Interference…where now seems that number could be as high as 48.

This was all bullshit.

We all knew it then…the fact that they’ve confirmed this just over a single month later, is what is the only shocking part of this.

India media, immediately raked JT over the coals…

Modi in so much as called JT a fool and a liar.

Diplomatic Relations have never been worse…

All of this to cover his ass.

Completely disgusting.