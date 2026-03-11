This fucking cocksucker…

Is demanding that we and the government we elected, to “just say no”.

Special note: I’d add in his actual Tweet…but his political analyst and comms team are watching me kick his ass all over social media in real time…so, I’m just going to post the video he posted.

As in he wants you to “just”…

Say “No”, to the subversion of democracy, by the federal government.

Say “No”, to protecting Canada over a globalist set of terms.

Say “No”, to our own medical decisions, unless we’re the fringe minority of mentally unstable people who refuse the science of biology.

Say “No”, to transparency and accountability.

Say “No”, to ethics violations by the federal government.

Say “No”, to the investigations on the liberal scams.

Say “No”, to irresponsible levels of immigration that our province can’t afford.

Say “No”, to the development of our natural resources which would result in Alberta becoming a ‘Have Not’ province.

Say “No”, to the raping and pillaging of our province to feed the welfare state of Canada.

Say “No”, to Alberta not being represented in Parliament.

Say “No”, to not funding drug sites.

Say “No”, to justice.

Say “No”, to safety in our communities.

Say “No”, to development and maintenance of infrastructure.

Say “No”, to a pension plan that serves Albertans.

Say “No”, to a Police force that serves Albertans.

Say “No”, to unnecessary Tax Hikes.

Say “No”, to a climate alarmist tax that raises the price of everything while accomplishing NOTHING!

Say “No”, to an increase in Federal wages while the rest of us lag behind inflation.

Say “No”, to the population of Alberta over having 12 first nations chiefs decide our provincial government.

Say “No”, to protecting ourselves.

Say “No”, to preventing crime.

Say “No”, to living in family communities that don’t want densification.

Say “No”, to prosperity.

Say “No”, to logic, itself.

Weird that instead of his words being used to coach drug addicts to “just say no”, he demands that we should do this instead.

Welp…I’ve got one ‘just say “no” instead of all of this.

Say “No”, to Nenshi and the NDP!

Special note - for legality and to keep me from being sued, my use of the word Cocksucker is for pontification, not because I am actually accusing him of sucking dick. Think what you want.

