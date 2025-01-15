We are only 15 days into a New Year…and it’s been the longest 15 days, we’ve ever seen.

With Trump being inaugurated on January 20th, 2025…hundreds of Executive Orders that will be signed on DAY 1…with Canada under fire given their lackadaisical approach on allowing terrorists to just free float in and out of Canada…where Canadians under Jabby Mandates were restricted…

Where the ‘Hug a Thug’ and ‘Bail not Jail’ programs have exploded:

Violent Crime: There has been a general increase in violent crime rates. For instance, data from 2023 shows a rise of 4% in the violent crime rate compared to the previous year.

Homicides : The national homicide rate increased by nearly eight percent in 2022, marking the highest rate since 1992.

Sexual Assaults: There's been a significant increase in sexual assault rates, with level 1 sexual assault (unwanted touching with no physical harm) being notably higher.

Extortion: The rate of extortion has seen a substantial increase, with a 357% rise noted in some reports.

Auto Theft: The rate of motor vehicle theft has increased, with a 5% rise in 2023.

Fraud: Fraud incidents have gone up by 12% in 2023.

Hate Crimes: There was a significant 32% increase in hate crimes reported in 2023.

Child Pornography: Reports of child pornography have increased by 53% in 2023.

It’s really no wonder that Trump wants us to clean house or punish us with tariffs. Canadians want our house cleaned too!

This is, however…currently hampered because of the Liberals, once again, proroguing parliament…but not to come up with a suitable response.

They’ve done this to run a Leadership Campaign for the Liberal Party.

While Canada will see what additional suffering we’ll have to endure with Trump as 47…the liberals have shut down appropriate guards for Canada.

2 Canadians (David MacKinnon and Aris Lavranos) are working with John Carpay and the JCCF - Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms - in shutting down the government shut-down.

Liberals not having their house in order…is NOT a reason to further punish Canadians…and with this looming and justified threat to our already decimated economy…we need a FUNCTIONAL GOVERNMENT.

So…

If you want to see where we are at with all of this…

Adam Soos, Theo Fleury and Joseph Bourgault will be hosting a Round Table with John Carpay, on Saturday, January 18th - between 6-10PM, as a live event, in Calgary.

I’ve been to a few of the Fire & Ice Events…and can say that, in addition to the feature presentations…there is a lot of information that’s shared throughout the evening.

Please join in on these conversations by booking your seat

And make sure to follow Canadians for Truth

Adam Soos

Theo Fleury

Joseph Bourgault

John Carpay and JCCF

