

My schedule is batshit crazy right now…

And while I’m usually terrible at managing a lot of things anyways…I am especially terrible right now.

Anywho…

For this evening…I have scheduled 2 things to coincide.

The first, will be a Substack that you’ll be receiving at 6 bells…and the second, which also happens at the same 6 bells - MDT, that I’ll be having Jamie Salé on LIVESTREAM!

BOOYEAH!

You can check out the conversation, where I’ll be discussing the 6pm stack on Twitter/X or here:

Leave a comment