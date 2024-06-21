James Lindsay is coming to Calgary and I’ll have my brief moment to be on stage with him and in front of his audience.

Primary topics of conversation will be around protecting our children and parental rights.

James is an Expert on these things, has done over 2 hundred of these type events and has had over 10 Million views in interviews with Joe Rogan.

The event I’ll be speaking at is this Sunday, in Calgary, but there may also still be seating available in some of the other events around Alberta:

To be perfectly honest, this will be a little terrifying for me.

Sure, I am okay at smaller speaking venues, public gatherings in larger venues, posting my own stylish content online and even doing livestream interviews with people I’ve never met…but I have to tell ya, hopping on stage with several hundred people in audience is a little scary.

Especially since I will be on stage with somebody of James’ magnitude.

Thing is…I am more frightened of what we are seeing being ushered in as the “New Normal”, inside of schools, sexualization and mutilation as being acceptable…for grade school children and what may come next.

I’ve been invited, not because I am an expert on these subjects…but because I’m both a parent of children who’ve been through schools in Calgary and now a grandparent of school aged children. While I’d never seen these same sorts of battles when my children were going to school, I still somehow feel a little complicit in what’s happening by not standing sooner.

The world around us has become unrecognizable.

We are told what truths we are allowed to believe or even speak about, even when it defies absolute logic. When we fall out of line, we are branded as Alt-Right, Racists, Bigots, [Insert-random-term]aphobes.

We are shouted down by people who believe that merit is accomplished through association instead of achievement.

I’ve sat back as a willing spectator as our world has begun to crumble and can’t do this anymore. It’s time I took my stand, not to tell you how to raise your children nor dictate your family values…but to support you in the decisions that you get to make.

I hope you feel the same and take some time to meet with members of your community in one of these events…hope to meet you in Calgary if you attend.

It’s time that we stand up, Alberta.

Together.

For our children, grandchildren and the future generations of Canadians.

