My political advisors have coached me on several things moving through my campaign for city council…

Ease up on the profanity - CHECK

Stop hugging everybody - Also CHECK (I still hug most, just not all)

Be more focused on Calgary and community - Checkerooni!

And perhaps be a little less judgmental….hrmmmm, I’ll try.

In this case, this may come out as a little harsh(ish), but what you need to appreciate is that I have throttled back. If you’ve read any of my previous articles, know me, or have even met me casually…you’ll get a sense of how much worse my critique could be here.

You see…Jag spent the last couple years propping up the Liberal Government, holding out for his pension, while Canada and its economy were set on fire. He supported every policy that’s led to a massively overpopulated country that wasn’t allowed to grow organically or even rationally.

Through these efforts, he’s watched as;

Liberties afforded by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, ignored;

35% of Canadians become insolvent;

25% of Canadians missing meals;

2 Million of them Children;

Highest Crime stats and on the rise in Canada;

50k Canadians Overdosed;

Lotteries on School Systems;

Hospitals overrun collapsing the healthcare system;

Doubling of affordable housing and rent;

People opting for MAiD to escape the world that he helped create.

But now…

He believes that Ottawa works best when there’s someone there to hold the powerful to account…

And nobody will dispute this…given that he too belongs to an opposition party, not in government…but where has he been with this up until now?

Jag seemingly believed that people would forget that he was singlehandedly in charge of failing Canadians, as an opposition leader…signing in a “Supply and Confidence” deal that got him absolutely NOTHING, while Canadians pleaded from the boot to be removed from their neck.

And because of this…things aren’t looking so good for the NDP.

Where Poilievre and the Conservatives can fill warehouse spaces with support…

Carney fills community halls…

Jag looks like he’s holding a Jazzercise class in a public washroom.

And if this weren’t bad enough…

Earlier last week, Jag was touring with a porn creator…

Until she had to be shitcanned for inappropriate comments.

Which is only moderately more embarrassing than Jag having to admit that the NDP didn’t have budget to fly between campaign destinations and would be relying on a Pimp-my-Ride - Red Arrow(esque) method of transportation.

Where…his campaign spending worked out to be less than a third of the GST of either the Liberal or the Conservative campaigns:

Honestly…almost nothing will be more satisfying than waking up to a Conservative Super-Majority on April 29th, 2025…with exception to seeing Jagmeet begging like a dog…for table scrap votes for the next 17 days…

Watching him lose his seat…

And seeing the Federal NDP losing Party Status.

