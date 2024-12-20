I wouldn’t exactly call this a Christmas Miracle…

Really nothing of the sort.

Because for approaching 3 years…Jagmeet and the Federal NDP have stood behind and supported Trudeau and the Liberal:

Scandals;

Double Dipping;

Theft of Canadian Taxpayer Funds - Green Slush;

Invocation of the Emergency Act;

Randy and his other brothers, Cree Randy and Metis Randy;

Diplomacy war with India;

Collapse of the Canadian Economy;

Reckless immigration policies;

Officially…the supply and confidence deal between the NDP and Liberals wasn’t signed until March 22, 2022…but we’d all heard the whisperings of the backroom deal that had been etched in order for the NDP to support the War Measures taken on Canadians - February 14th, 2022…

Trudeau got what he wanted…support.

Jagmeet thought that he’d get what he wanted…and got bubkis…mostly screwed over on his idea behind pharma and dental care, because the Liberals took credit for these.

He’s literally the worst negotiator in the history of negotiations.

Jag promises, by way of public delivery notice, to call a motion of Non-Confidence in the next sitting of the House of Commons:

Which won’t be until late January - after the Trump inauguration…which means that Jagmeet Singh will have survived long enough to qualify for his pension - February 25th, 2025…however…

6 other NDP MPs won’t.

Bachrach (Skeena—Bulkley Valley)

Collins (Victoria) Gazan (Winnipeg Centre)

Green (Hamilton Centre)

Mathyssen (London—Fanshawe)

McPherson (Edmonton Strathcona) ←PARTY WHIP!

Imagine being one of these poor suckers who were promised their federal MP pension, in the $ Millions…only to, right before Christmas, have the rug pulled from underneath you.

Jag doesn’t give a shit about “The Working Class”…and by this, it’s only UNIONS, who were set up to pay fat wads of cash to support the NDP on provincial and federal levels.

He certainly doesn’t give a shit about the decimation of the NDP on either a provincial or federal level…

And, where you may have thought that there was honor amongst thieves…you’ve just learned that, this too, is bullshit!

If any of these were actually true…he’d have done this on any of the multiples of issues that have been brought forward under Non-Confidence.

Who knows what is planned for Next Year…and with Jag pulling the pin, where Trudeau has just completed another Cabinet Shuffle…indicating that he has no intentions of taking a walk in the snow…does this change everything?

