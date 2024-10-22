Around a week ago, following Trudeaus Testimony at the Hogue Inquiry, Jag stepped into the limelight again, making bold statements about information that is kept secret, behind the NDA Security Clearance to view the NSICOP Report.

“It troubles me deeply, that Pierre Poilievre is unwilling to receive security clearance, to fully understand what is going on”, says Jag.

He’d know…since he actually signed up for the security clearance and has apparently seen the report.

However…in Jagmeet’s most recent updates, he’s changed his tune.

Or at least the words to his tune…because instead of saying that, he too is aware of Conservatives on the NSICOP report…he’s throwing Trudeau under the bus while at the same time, apparently pleading ignorance, despite having seen the report.

“The Prime Minister has said that there are multiple Conservative MPs and/or candidates compromised”.

This is very subtle…of course, but is actually a lot bigger than you might think.

All along, both Elizabeth (Climate Racism) May and Jagmeet Singh, leaders of the Green party and NDP, respectively, have supported the narrative that there are multiples of Conservatives on this list…but in fact, what jag is saying is that…he hasn’t actually seen any of these conservatives on the list…more so confirming what CPC Chief of Staff, Ian Todd has stated.

So…he’s not only allowing this falsehood to be spread…he’s actively spreading it, while keeping himself outside of the hotseat, for when this actually blows up.

Not surprising really…Jag’s track-record is all about, changing the tune.

