To be straight-up honest, I’ve had enough political involvement over the last couple of years to last me a lifetime.

Yes, that includes my run for Calgary City Council.

And while I had absolutely no plans to attend the UCP AGM this year…well, I’ve now got a really good reason not only to show up, but to encourage you all to grab your tickets and join in too!

There’s a lot happening on the provincial scene right now, and some big conversations that deserve our attention — like:

Teacher strikes

The Forever Canadian Petition

Separation talks

UCP MLA recall movements (yes, a few of them are out there)

Doug Ford’s commercial costing us an extra 10% on Trump tariffs

Energy caps and pipeline uncertainty

Parental rights (yes, it’s back again)

Public unions — ATA, Gil McGowan, and the AFL

And of course, Nenshi now sitting in the Legislature

What we just saw from the recent municipal elections should serve as a wake-up call.

Albertans are slipping into political apathy - Calgary and Edmonton alone saw over 70,000 fewer votes cast, even as our population jumped 18% since the last cycle.

And the truth is… conservatives are still fractured.

We can say it’s “Freedom vs Establishment” within the UCP, but it’s much bigger than that.

If things don’t change, and if the provincial conservative movement doesn’t pick up real momentum soon, we could very well be staring down an NDP government in 2027 - putting our province in the hands of Naheed Spendshi.

And that should terrify every Albertan.

Because we’ve seen what that looks like when he nearly doubled property taxes in Calgary, safe injection sites, anti–oil and gas funding through Pembina, and policies that drained jobs and opportunity from our city - when he was mayor.

We lived through the Rachel Notley NDP era - where the provincial deficit exploded from $12 billion to $87 billion, coal plants were shuttered, and Albertans were literally told to move to another province to find work.

Meanwhile, the so-called “green jobs” amounted to taxpayers paying people to drive around changing lightbulbs and showerheads.

Canadians are already facing tough times.

Unemployment is climbing thanks to unsustainable immigration levels, LMIA scams, Trump Tariffs, Ford as a diplomatic dufus, Carney is an idiot…Food prices, insurance rates, housing and healthcare wait times are all out of control.

We cannot afford to lose any more ground.

We need to rally and we need to do it now.

Here’s the game-changer:

Darrell Komick is running to replace Rob Smith as UCP Board President and I couldn’t be more excited about it!

Darrell and Marilyn are solid, principled conservatives who walk the talk. They’ve hosted Injection of Truth events, and under their leadership, their board earned the Exceptional Constituency Association Award at the 2024 AGM.

They run one of the most active, engaged, and effective constituency associations in Alberta and they set the gold standard for what real grassroots conservatism looks like.

This is the kind of leadership that can unite conservatives, strengthen our movement, and keep Alberta’s future in Albertan hands.

So, if you’ve been sitting on the fence about heading out to the 2025 UCP AGM, this is a reason to get your tickets to the show.

We need to show up, speak up, and have our votes counted.

Vote - Darrell Komick - UCP Board President!

Early Bird Tickets are still available up until October 31st…so get in NOW!

The AGM is in Edmonton at the Expo Centre and if it’s like last year - I’ll be there and hope to see you there too!

Get your tickets → Here

And I’ll keep you posted on volunteer opportunities and where to submit donations - as information is available.

