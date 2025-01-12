I’m feeling pretty good today…

Got some rest over the holidays…

Had some time with the family…

But now it’s time to get serious about taking a seat on the Calgary City Council.

First things first…

Submit my Notice of Intent and this is now a big checkerooni!

My information has been sent to the City of Calgary and should show up on ElectionsCalgary.ca, once they’ve had time to process.

And to get things really going…I’ll be having an official Launch Party, hopefully by the end of January that I’d really like to get you all out to.

Have some snacks…a couple of beverages…

My website will be up soon for donations and volunteers…as you are probably aware, I’m going to need a lot of help to get my seat and I appreciate anything you can help me along with.

Once all of the details are confirmed for location of the Launch Party…I’ll loop you in for registration (I’ll need a head count), and from there…it’s time for me to wear out some rubber on a few pairs of shoes, banging on some doors.

And, I’m excited!

Sooooooooooooooooo, looking forward to what 2025 will bring and happy to have had all of your support up to now and hope to keep you all along for this ride!

A Journey of a Thousand Miles, begins with the first step.

Let my journey begin!

Leave a comment