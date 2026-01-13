Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sonja's avatar
Sonja
1d

Don't forget glycine is a powerhouse for detoxing glyphosate / Roundup of which we all have very high levels.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Gail Gay's avatar
Gail Gay
1d

Excellent article......

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture