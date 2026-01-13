Last Friday, January 9th, was officially ‘Quit Day’…

As in, a majority of people who’d gone on their New Years Diet, had already fallen off of the wagon.

So…if you find yourself here, no need to be ashamed. Personally, because I had an event booked on the weekend, where I knew that copious amounts of barley/wheat beverages were going to be on my consumption list - I never actually started.

However…

That’s not to say that like a lot of others that I do want to be in better shape in 2026 - it just takes a little planning is all and sabotaging yourself with a pantry full of snacks and a fridge full of leftovers, is not the way to go about this.

Now…Health can be very subjective, whether it be just a better sense of feeling, clearing away the brain fog or for a lot - shedding away a belt size or two. We’ve all been here, maybe some as recent as Friday, even…

And for me personally, strategy and due diligence has always been key.

I mean…when the government wanted to make me a lab rat, in the worlds largest medical experiment, for a free donut or lottery ticket…my due diligence told me that A $1 worth of donut or lottery ticket, really wasn’t worth the risk to my body - so I opted out.

However…personal experimentation in N=1, aren’t something that I am new to - I’d just prefer to do them specific to my understanding of Health and Well Being - and these can range from physical exercise through to specific dieting and even into the tracks that I listen to - be them binaural or bilateral beats.

So…to kick things off for 2026 - I’d set the table, so to speak - into a Keto(esque) meets Carnivore Diet. Both of these have offered tremendous benefits to me in past and are typically a lot easier for me to manage - due to the depletion of carbohydrates and getting to a point where my body and brain no longer crave them.

Addition to this, I don’t have to watch crisper drawers in the fridge liquify vegetables that I generally find unpalatable - so doubles as both a time and money saver - and this way, to appease the vegan overlords, I can claim to still be a vegetarian - but a second hand vegetarian at that - in that my food survives off of a vegan diet.

:)

Under Normal Circumstances - I honestly don’t recommend supplementation and really don’t even believe in the Bibles of Supplements and RDAs (Recommended Daily Allowances), because…what we’d come to learn about science and especially nutritional science is…it’s all bullshit!

Well…maybe not all of it, but certainly enough to have doubts about the magical pills and elixirs of both traditional and wholistic lifestyles.

Yet…here we are, but with a little sciencey stuff and my thought process to follow.

My morning always start off with a cup of coffee, and then a few more to follow…because despite the on-again/off-again science not being able to decide on if it’s okay, for me…it’s just fine - at least while I can still afford some quality beans.

But…it’s more than just that.

I’m now adding a few supplements to my morning joe, not quite making it a fancy latte, but you can think of it like that if you choose - because it’s more of a Protein Shake, while not actually being what you’d consider a traditional protein shake powder mixed into my cuppa.

Adding in…Colostrum, Creatine, Collagen, Glycine and for good measures, a dash of Potassium.

While the Creatine and Collagen really don’t impact the flavor much, they pack a meaty punch for the immune system, brain function, joint support…

Whereas the Potassium with a mostly neutral flavor helps keep my electrolytes in check - not too much by way of bananas nor potatoes in my near future - and they help keep my muscles in check.

Glycine, adds touch of sweetness while also helping out with muscle repair - for getting back into a workout regimen…and finally;

Colostrum - which serves as somewhat of a creamer replacement, adding in an almost vanilla(esque) touch to my fancy pants coffee.

End result, comes up looking like this:

Not exactly what you’d pay $26 bucks for at Starbucks, but well worth its weight and at a fraction of the costs. (Don’t judge me by my dirty cup, I do wash it at least once per month - sometimes).

Before I completely break this down and put you into a deep slumber - I’ll give you the mixing protocol - because if you decide to do this and muck it up, it’s more like you’d added a tablespoon of cottage cheese into your coffee, by way of appearance and mouth feel - as in, you end up with lumpy coffee that is not intolerable, it’s weird.

Colostrum doesn’t actually curdle - the one I use is a powder - but really doesn’t get a long playing second fiddle nor does it like to play well, in mixing, with others - so…

I drop a tsp into my cup, filler up to about 3/4s full with coffee and shake. This helps ensure that it blends in nicely and gives that nice foamy texture.

From there…add in the rest:

5 grams of Collagen;

2-3 grams Creatine;

1 Gram of Glycine;

600 mgs of Potassium;

Shake again and then fill to the almost brim with coffee.

Viola - my not latte, not protein shake - cup of coffee is good to go!

I only do this once - no coconut oil, no butter like the bullet proof versions and just keep refilling my cup with coffee afterwards - maybe adding in a touch more potassium depending how my legs and muscles feel…

And what this does - for noticeable effects - clears the cob webs, keeps my body aches down, and satiates me for a good portion of the day.

For other full breakdown - save this part to read if you have trouble falling asleep…

Collagen:

Skin Health and Anti-Aging - Collagen peptides are best studied for skin benefits, improving elasticity, hydration, and reducing wrinkles;

Joint Health and Pain Relief - Supports cartilage integrity and reduces inflammation in joints;

Bone Strength and Density - Provides the framework for mineral deposition in bones;

Muscle Mass and Strength - When paired with resistance training, can help preserve or build muscle;

Hair, Nails, and Gut Health: Strengthens brittle nails (reduces breakage and improves growth); May support thicker, healthier hair (anecdotal + emerging evidence); Potential gut benefits: Glycine and other peptides help maintain gut lining integrity and may reduce leaky gut symptoms (though evidence is preliminary).



Colostrum:

Immune system support and modulation - Colostrum is renowned for boosting immunity through its high antibody content (especially IgG and IgA) and bioactive compounds like lactoferrin, which have antimicrobial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory effects;

Gut Health and Digestive Support - One of the strongest areas of evidence is for gastrointestinal benefits. Colostrum helps maintain gut barrier integrity, reduce intestinal permeability (”leaky gut”), promote mucosal healing, and balance the microbiome;

Muscle Growth, Recovery, and Exercise Performance - Colostrum contains growth factors and high-quality proteins that support tissue repair and muscle building;

Anti-aging and skin health - Anti-inflammatory and tissue-repairing properties may support skin elasticity and overall vitality;

Metabolic support - Preliminary data suggest it could influence lipid profiles, blood glucose, or metabolic pathways (e.g., glycerophospholipid metabolism).

Lactoferrin from Colostrum (not listed in Colostrum):

Improved Iron Regulation and Anemia Support - Excels at binding and delivering iron without causing overload, making it superior to traditional iron supplements in some ways;

Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Gut Health Benefits - Has broad-spectrum activity against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites by disrupting pathogen membranes, blocking attachment, or inhibiting replication;

Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects - Helps combat oxidative stress and may support skin health (e.g., reducing acne in some studies) or bone strength;

Significant reductions in visceral fat - Enteric-coated (delayed-release) lactoferrin at 300 mg/day for 8 weeks led to a notable decrease in visceral fat area (about -14.6 cm² vs. minimal change in placebo), alongside greater drops in body weight (-1.5 kg), BMI, and hip circumference compared to placebo.

Waist circumference improvements - There was a strong trend toward reduction, with participants losing around -4.4 cm in waist size (vs. -0.9 cm in placebo; p=0.073, close to statistical significance). Other reports from similar protocols note average reductions of 3.4 cm over 2 months or up to 1.7 inches in some analyses.

Creatine:

Enhanced Muscle Strength, Power, and Performance - Creatine is the gold standard for improving high-intensity exercise capacity. When combined with resistance training, it consistently leads to greater gains in strength and power;

Increased Muscle Mass and Hypertrophy - Creatine promotes muscle growth by enhancing training volume, cell hydration, and recovery;

Cognitive and Brain Health Benefits - Beyond muscles, creatine supports brain energy metabolism, showing promise for mental performance - especially under stress, sleep deprivation, or in certain populations;

ATP Support: Increased PCr stores - Supercharges the body’s quickest ATP recycling pathway via PCr - ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is often called the “energy currency” of the cell - it’s the universal molecule that powers nearly every energy-requiring process in your body.

Glycine:

Improved Sleep Quality and Reduced Daytime Fatigue - Glycine is one of the best-researched natural aids for better rest. Taking ~3g about 30–60 minutes before bed consistently improves subjective and objective sleep metrics;

Cognitive Function and Brain Health Support - As a co-agonist at NMDA receptors (involved in learning/memory) and an inhibitory neurotransmitter, glycine helps balance brain activity;

Joint, Skin, and Connective Tissue Health - Glycine is essential for collagen synthesis the main structural protein in joints, skin, tendons, and cartilage;

Anti-Inflammatory, Antioxidant, and Metabolic Support - Glycine modulates inflammation (e.g., via NF-κB inhibition), boosts glutathione production, and shows cytoprotective effects.

Potassium:

Blood Pressure Regulation and Heart Health - Potassium is one of the strongest natural aids for managing blood pressure, especially when sodium intake is high;

Muscle Function and Cramp Prevention - Is vital for proper muscle contractions and nerve signaling;

Bone Health and Reduced Risk of Osteoporosis - Higher potassium is associated with better bone mineral density.

Other Potential Benefits Kidney stone prevention — Potassium (especially citrate form) reduces calcium excretion in urine and may lower stone formation risk. Blood sugar support — Linked to better insulin sensitivity and lower type 2 diabetes risk in some observational data. Fluid balance and hydration — Helps regulate intracellular/extracellular fluids. Better Memory, Focus, and Mental Clarity - Aids neurotransmitter function and signal transmission, potentially reducing brain fog , improving concentration, and enhancing learning/memory. Low levels can slow neural conduction, leading to sluggish thinking, confusion, or retrieval difficulties. Reduced Risk of Cognitive Decline - Some studies (including cross-sectional data from NHANES and prospective cohorts) associate higher dietary potassium with better cognitive scores in older adults, lower odds of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) in certain populations, and potential protection against dementia progression. For example, replacing sodium with potassium in the diet has been tied to modest cognitive score improvements (~1 point in some models). Neuroprotection in Models of Disease - In animal models of Alzheimer’s disease, increased potassium intake improved cognitive performance, reduced inflammation/oxidative stress markers, altered amyloid-beta aggregation, and supported neuronal plasticity (e.g., long-term potentiation for learning). Countering Imbalances - A high sodium-to-potassium ratio (common in Western diets) is more consistently linked to cognitive risks than potassium alone, while optimal potassium helps mitigate vascular factors (e.g., blood pressure) that affect brain health.



And all of this is delivered with a swift kick in the ass that you get with the caffeine from a cup of coffee…

Now - I know this is a lot to take on and take in, for that matter…and I am most certainly not recommending that anybody or everybody following my morning routine…all honesty, I still go out an smoke a dart with my morning Joe - so, there’s that right.

However…given these essential functions in the body, if you find yourself feeling weak, sore, tired…weak in mental state or with brain fog - hopefully you find something in here that helps you out.

Especially if you, were victim of not being prepared to dive into a New Years diet protocol and ended up cabbing by today…or Friday, or tomorrow…

Again…I typically don’t do supplements much - and certainly don’t make recommendations - this is just something I’m trying into the New Year and the reasons why.

I’ll letcha know the rest of what my morning/evening supps look like - as I transition into a better state of mind and body for 2026.

