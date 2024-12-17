By now, you’ve heard that the Fall Economic Statement, whose guardrail - set by the Liberals, at $40 Billion, blew through that by over 50%, hitting a whopping $62 Billion…

Where leader from the BLOC - Yves-François Blanchet is calling for Trudeau to step down…

As has NDP Leader - whose propped up this failing government for over 2.5 years - Jagmeet Singh:

As has an additional 60 members of the Liberal Caucus.

They all want Trudeau gone…but instead of doing the honorable thing and taking his long overdue walk in the snow…

Trudeau has decided to stay and add Dominic LeBlanc as Canada’s new Minister of Finance, replacing ass-picker, Christia ‘Twitchy’ Freeland.

And because of this, the Canadian Dollar continues to TANK, on the precipice of dumping to 20 year lows:

Which is all pretty terrible for Canada, who will soon be facing 25% tariffs, by as early as January 20th, 25 when Trump takes office…

But wait…

It’s actually worse than you think.

You see…in this time - since the Liberals have taken over…their theft through taxation has increased by a whopping 62.6%, according to Statistics Canada data, only fully available up to last year:

Moving from $1.15 Trillion to $1.87 Trillion bucks!

Despite the fact that the population of Canada has really only increased by around 9%:

63% HIGHER TAX Revenues, still blowing through the budget by $62 Million people, with only a 9% increase in population is disastrous.

Especially when you consider that only 60% of Canadians pay income taxes, to begin with…

And in these additional taxes, given rebates, the addition of forever programs like pharma and dental care…will continue to increase.

We’re all feeling the pinch, shopping for gifts and groceries this year…

The GST Vacation really not lending that much, back to the budget - given that the most recent reporting on this states that the average household would only save around $5 with this in place…and where a lot of retailers aren’t implementing this due to financial constraints and because it’s not mandated…as in, if you pay GST on items throughout the GST vacation, you’ll actually have to submit receipts to get your tax back…

Nobody is going to do this…picking bottles out of roadside ditches, for this same effort and time for rebate, would prove to be a lot more viable program.

I have no idea what Trudeau has planned for the next year…but given the fact that the Liberals have officially slipped behind the BLOC in polling…

Liberals losing another Federal Riding in British Columbia, just yesterday:

This…where Trudeau Flew into BC over the weekend to support Madison Fleischer, seen her slip behind the NDPs whose combined votes ere less than 50% of what the Conservatives got.

New Years are traditionally to have a beverage to Celebrate memories created from the year prior and to bring more of this into the New…

Imbibing, this New Years Eve, will be not be for any of this…it will try to wash away the sorrows created in 2024…pray for nothing worse to happen in 2025…while things may not have been as bad as they seemed when you’d first started reading this…but are, in actuality, a lot worse.

A LOT!

