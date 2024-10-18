In addition to the rumored 30+ MPs who are signing the secret letter to oust the clown prince - Justin Trudeau - from his thrown, yesterday 4 Liberal MPs have announced that they will not be running in the next Federal Election.

Thing is…it’s not because they’ve come to realize that JT has completely screwed the country, irreparably damaged the economy, plunged us into generational debt, has been the most divisive and embarrassing PM in the history of the country…

It’s not because massive and unsustainable immigration has crushed the healthcare system, schools and housing…

It’s not even due to the massive amounts of Liberal Scandals, inviting a Nazi into parliament, closing down parliament to new business…

It’s because they’ve come to the realization that they don’t stand a Snowballs Chance in Hell of getting re-elected.

The 4 that are set to hang up their honorable titles:

Daniel Vandal: MP for Saint Boniface - Saint Vital.

Marie-Claude Bibeau: MP for Compton - Stanstead.

Filomena Tassi: MP for Hamilton West - Ancaster - Dundas.

Carla Qualtrough: MP for Delta

And of these, only Daniel Vandal is clinging to a thread of support, which will surely collapse once the party goes into a tailspin of mutiny:

Marie, is dropping a seat to the Bloc.

Filomena and Carla, both to the Conservatives:

Watching the Provincial Liberals completely slide into a non-party status, has been glorious. They too had come to the realization that Liberalism has turned from compassion to a diseased mental disorder cult…and with the addition of these 4 on the Federal side…it actually may only be a matter of time before the balance of these disgraced clowns do the same.

Are we inching closer to an election ahead of schedule?

Welp…October 29th is rapidly approaching - where Bloc Head - YF Blanchet has dangled his supporting carrot for support in front of the Liberals…but with Parliament shut down to business, is it likely that he’ll see the changes he wants to see?

Or will he rely on promises from the PMO?

Look at JTs track record…and tell me if…you’d been living in a cave for the last decade and just seen this, if you’d trust him based on this list of lies:

Budgets Balancing themselves;

Electoral Reform;

Open Nominations;

Transparency

Restoring Home Mail Delivery;

Abandoning UNDRIP;

A trip to the Aga Khan Island;

Cash for Access;

Bombardier;

SNC Lavalin Affair;

Jody Wilson-Reybould;

SNC Lavalin Donations;

RCAF Jets;

Vets are asking for more than we can give;

Sole Sourced Contracts; -

Military Procurement; -

Veteran Compensation; -

The Pipeline; -

How many times he wore Blackface; -

Experiencing things differently; -

Risks of CONVID; -

CONVID Jabs stopping transmission of CONVID; -

Safety of CONVID Jabs; -

Efficacy of CONVID Jabs; -

Mixing CONVID Jabs was, okay; -

First CONVID jab you get is the best jab you can get; -

Getting More Jabs was safer; -

Unvaccinated being a risk to the Vaccinated; -

Having "The Science" to back all of this up; -

CERB; - Everything CONVID related that he didn't say was Misinformation or Disinformation;

WE Charity;

Not tracking you with Cellular Data;

The Economy;

Poverty Reduction;

Creating Jobs;

Managing Immigration;

Being Less Divisive;

Building Homes;

Costumes on his trip to India, in 2018;

Trace Elements causing the planet to heat faster;

Taxes slowing this down;

Reducing Emissions;

Lowering Crime;

Getting back more than you give;

Majority of Canadians prioritizing Climate Change;

His support on Fixing the Weather;

Forest fires being caused by Climate Change;

Who stayed in an $8k/night hotel at the Queens Funeral;

His Jamaica Vacation;

His Jamaica Vacation, AGAIN;

Election interference;

More Taxes makes things More Fair for the Generations;

CPP is a great investment;

Pharmacare;

Green Economy will grow itself;

Canada Needs More Batteries;

Increasing Manufacturing in Canada;

Because…I wouldn’t.

And neither do the majority of Canadians.

