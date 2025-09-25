There are only 2 Community town-halls for Ward 4 - Meet the Candidates, one Thorncliffe-Greenview (which has already taken place)…the other in my hood - Dalhousie.

Monday - September 29th - 7:30 at the Dalhousie Community Association - 5432 Dalhart Road, NW - (same place I held my launch party).

Afterwards - we can head on down to D-Station for a beverage at the BPs.

I’d like a good showing of support - but more importantly, a few friends to tip some suds with after the event. It’s been such a hectic time in my life, it’d be good for just a moment of reprieve.

You know what they say…

All work and no play makes Yakk a dull boy!

So…come on down.

Better yet - order some ‘Team Sheldon’ swag and save on the shipping costs by picking it up at the event → Link.

Hope to see you there!

