There have been a few things that have taken my focus away from regular content over the last month, not much sense in recapping…but I’m finally starting to get my footing back and have a pretty kewl week planned.

Starting off…so far, from Monday through Thursday, I have live stream events planned and will be posting some content that goes along with these, for you to follow along with. Each of these will be available on Twitter/X as well as through my YouTube Channel (still haven’t found another suitable place to stream) - Link.

On Monday - 6pm, MDT, I will be having a conversation with Erin Gibson.

Not sure who Erin is?

She’s this gal:

Erin got a lot of attention standing up in Calgary City Hall to talk about her thoughts on Blanket Rezoning and, while I’ve tried to have her on previously (schedules didn’t align), I’ve got her on the books.

Should be a great conversation to hear a little bit more about Erin and her thoughts.

Tuesday 6pm MDT - I’ll be having a conversation with Mike and James from The Critical Compass Podcast. For this, we chatted about the recently released Clinical Data from AstraZeneca on the CONVID Jabs. I’ll be busting this out in written form, released prior to our conversation and we’ll hash through the data.

Wednesday - 6pm MDT - Marco Van Huigenbos.

In all honesty…up until I met Marco at our Edmonton, Jasper Ave event…I didn’t even know who he was because I’d never really kept up on the Coutts thing…nor did I really ever try to get too personal in the faces behind the Convoy or Protests. No better time to start!

Thursday - 7pm MDT -

I’m trying to get another guest lined up for this as a mutual interview…but failing that, we’ll free flow topic de jour or what we’ve both been seeing.

Yup…I still have a lot of writing that is planned for this week so that you’re not just hammered with video streaming content, but will see how the week goes and what I’m able to achieve.

Enjoy the rest of your Weekend and I hope to see you, a lot, next week!