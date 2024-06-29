To start off with…I know that my audio/video quality for off-site streams has been terrible…but I’ve got some great news to share!

A member of our community signed up as a Founding Member and I was able to put these funds towards some upgrades, Camera w/Mic and Tripod, to help out.

Huge Shout Out and thanks goes out to Dean for this…the majority of paid subscriptions have gone towards me being able to be out at events, upgrading my gear and growing our little group.

The rest…hookers and blow (just kidding)…

The GiveSendGo funds…

Are specific to getting my Petition in Action, and while I’ve had to tap into the committed funds, (pens, clipboards, paper, a laptop, fuel, event costs)I’ve actually not taken a dollar out of the fund, as of yet…but will produce receipts for what this goes towards.

I absolutely appreciate 100% of everything you all have supported me on…and am excited to now have proper techie type stuff to try and provide a better YakkStack experience.

Anyways…

My line up for Next Week is looking like this…

Monday, July 1st - Canada Day:

I may either be at the Saturday Bitcoin Market →Here

Or, perhaps down at the Rally against Mass Immigration…City Hall, starting at 11am. In addition to this, I’ve texted with Event Coordinator - Curtis, and will see if I can get him onto a Livestream, hopefully before, during if I can make it…or after on the results.

Or, perhaps…doing what I should and spending some time with the wife…

Tuesday/Wednesday - July 2nd & 3rd:

Bitcoin Rodeo →Link

With any stroke of luck, my new gear will arrive in time to be able to do a little streaming…if not just get some information on vid to share for those of you who can’t make the event due to work, out of town…

Wednesday, July 3rd - 6 PM:

Alberta Pension Plan Livestream with Tanner Hnidey & Nicole Kimpton.

Still working on stream options…failing my ability to find a suitable substitute for YouTube, the broadcast will be recorded and posted in a separate substack.

Thursday, July 4th:

Calgary-Lougheed UCP Stampede Breakfast!

Friday, July 5th, 7PM - Get this on your calendar…I’d love to see you out if you can make it:

Zoom Townhall with Tanner Hnidey - open question period with Tanner, open to all, regarding the Alberta Pension Plan…any questions you may have following the Livestream QA with Nicole Kimpton.

Saturday, July 6th - 9-Noon:

I may try and get out to MP George (Porch Pirate) Chahal’s Pancake Breakfast…whut?

Welp…given how these events are typically private to the Libs and that our dipstick PM May stop by for his feeble handed pancake flipping, maybe even one of the Liberal Randy’s from Edmonton (IYKYK)…I figured this might be something to check out…get a little footage and stop for a bit of actual breakfast on my way home.

Should be an exciting week…

If you’re out to any of these or can tap into the livestream…make sure to say, “Hi”.

And again…

Thanks to all who continue to support and be a part of our community. Your comments, subscriptions, donations and overall support really mean a lot!

