When you take a look at the current Canadian Polling for the upcoming federal election…it looks alarming…

Alarming in that after firing Trudeau…it looks like the Liberals are back in favor in the eyes of Canadians.

Adding Carney - who most Canadians outside of the news-watchers and social media junkies - most Canadians don’t even know who he is.

Or how terrible he is…

They’re starting to get to know him through pressers and interviews and these have been going so poorly that Carney is limited in his appearances for the simple reason that he’s completely botched every instance in being in front of the cameras.

He comes off as being as struck with dementia as Joe Biden has for the last 4 years…while when he can glue together a coherent statement or policy - it does little more than offend a country or one of JTs little divisive groups.

Poilievre was raked over the coals for not mentioning Transgender Visibility Day, earlier this week…

Mostly because the majority of Canadians have had it up to the back teeth with Social Justice warriors and the Rainbow Brigade needing to celebrate something each week.

However…Carney, whose daughter is Transgender, ALSO failed to talk about this and there was absolute crickets from the Legacy Media about this.

You see…in the same way that our legacy news is heavily funded by Taxpayer dollars to push liberal kind messages…so are the Canadian Polls. What kind of business that does polling could keep themselves afloat with Polling as their main stay?

NONE…

So…the above image that you see…is liberal friendly in the same way that during the last election in the United States, that showed a similarity with Kamila Harris taking lead over Trump:

While Kamila was near wiped off the map in the actual election…fraudulent polling is being used to try and O’Toole the Conservatives into shifting their platform into an arena that the Liberals believe they can win in…making the election all about Trump.

Poilievre isn’t falling for this though…

Even when hammered by the press about Conservative Polling, he’d made this statement:

“Hard work gets you a great life, a beautiful affordable home, on a safe street”.

This is a message that’s resounding with Canadians…

How do we know this, without polling?

Because just like Carney Axing the Carbon Tax, yesterday…instead of raising it as was previously promised by the Trudeau Liberals…and just like Mark Carney Plagiarized his doctoral thesis at Oxford, 2 of his campaign logos, his “building more affordable homes”…

Guess what?

Plagiarists gunna plagiarize!

“Hard work gets you a great life, a beautiful affordable home, on a safe street”…

Throughout the last 10 day and to summarize the Carney Campaign so far:

He's lost AB and SK voters through Chinese Tariffs, production caps and threatening to crater our economy with extra taxes, selling to the US;

He's raised his middle finger to Quebec by dodging a French Debate and then again to fly back to Ottawa instead of zoom meeting his emergency call. Tells Trump that everything is on the table - including preciously held supply management practices. He failed in dealing with Trump on tariffs on Steel and Aluminum - impacting BC, Ontario and Quebec;

He's failed to meet with Trump on Auto Tariffs which are slated to hit in 2 days, impacting Ontario; - He's screwing over the Atlantic provinces by not addressing the Chinese Tariffs and called the cops on fisherman who attended his rally;

He's ticked off the Jewish community by promising another $100 Million to Gaza, while they still hold hostages; - He's lost respect from the Canadian Collegiates by perpetrating fraud - plagiarism - on his dissertation as a student at Oxford;

He's lost any chances of flipping NDP votes by screwing over Canada, evading taxes by offshoring investment funds in Bermuda;

He's losing the 'MAGA screechers' by having bailed out Jared Kushner on a real estate deal in NY;

He's just lost the Chinese vote by allowing a PRC plant to continue on and to run again as a Liberal MP - who'd attempted to have his rival kidnapped and shipped off to Beijing for imprisonment or execution. Addition to this being a large loan secured to Brookfield from China;

He's botched pressers in both English and French;

He's hijacked the Conservative Platform on Axing the Carbon Tax and dumping the GST on new houses;

He's highlighted the decade in Liberal Housing failure by regurgitating their affordable housing platform from 2015 and copying Poilievre;

He's failed the Canadian Forces by committing more to an Arctic Early Detection centre than has to funding our troops;

Can you see why he hides from the press…even legacy media who are there to prop him up?

It’s really hard not to see the parallels in the US Election as compared to what we are seeing in Canada right now…because despite the fact that Poilievre has decided to not be deterred by the Polls…the only thing that Carney is doing for their apparent support…is failing at his messaging and reiterating what PP has been saying.

My dos centavos.

