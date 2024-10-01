Over the last couple of weeks an “Order/Address” was tabled in the House of Commons regarding what was going on with the jabs. This was raised by Cathay Wagantall - Conservative MP from Saskatchewan:

Where…by using the Health Canada Epidemiology Update, she was able to identify, the beginning of a period of time, that those who were jabbed and boosted were dying from CONVID associated mortality in greater numbers than the Unvaccinated.

But it’s not like the jabbies weren’t dying all along…

Nor can we pretend that the Hospitals and ICU’s were clogged up with the Unvaccinated.

Appreciating that a Saskatchewan MP may not have been watching Alberta Provincial CONVID statistics and only keeping eye on the compilation provided by Health Canada in their Epidemiology Update…it actually makes me wonder why there are no Members of Parliament from Alberta, doing the same.

Thing is…while there was a lot of questionable data provided in the Alberta COVID Dashboard that never jived with what, then CMOH, Deena Hinshaw was saying…it was fairly well broken down.

A Snapshot of the CONVID Mortality - over the previous 120 days, in Alberta from June 27th, 2022 showed this:

Where the boosted had 412 deaths, fully jabbed had 131 and the Unvaccinated had 134 - combining those with and without pre-existing health conditions.

120 days prior to June 27th, 2022 was February 28th, 2022…meaning, this was already long in play from when the Boosters first rolled out in September of 2021.

Some of these pre-existing health conditions may have precluded some of these people from taking the jabs, where another pre-existing health condition was completely ignored by Alberta Health Services - that being Obesity.

But what was even more apparent in the Alberta Statistics was that the Vaccinations were DRIVING - Cases, Hospitalizations, ICU Admissions and consequently DEATH.

To show you what this looks like, all you need to do is see the dose of vaccine administered and compare it to the Hospitalizations and ICU Admissions…keeping in mind that you needed to wait 14 days before you were considered “protected”, by the jabs.

Fortunately, Alberta helped out on this front too…check out where the first Booster or Dose 3 started and follow along with what happened inside of 14 days:

And what you can see is that the pattern of Hospitalizations from CONVID followed almost the EXACT pattern of the administration of the 3rd Jab. Yes, there is some latency…meaning that you get the jab, but within this period you were also expected to get CONVID and be at a Higher Risk of being Hospitalized and admitted into the ICU.

Now sure…at the top side of Hospitalizations looks to be only 60 at peak, but guess what?

AFTER 14 days of being jabbed and being protected, your chance of being Hospitalized was 10x HIGHER and your chances of being admitted to the ICU went up 6x.

And…Variant Schmariant…because this same phenomenon happened with the First Jabs with Alpha and though Omicron…

And to get a full sense of this…If you already tested positive for CONVID, you had to WAIT to get your jab.

So…when you see this same thing play out from the first to booster jabs…keeping in mind that Death is the laggiest of indicators in the sequence of:

Getting CONVID;

Being Hospitalized;

Admitted to ICU;

Death.

It really ought not shock you that we’d come to a point where people with a booster or even their 4th dose were actually dying FASTER.

Health Canada did their best to try and keep this hidden…up until around the same time that Cathay pulled in her analysis of data…but even by August 14th, 2 weeks prior to her cut off…and in comparison to 2 weeks prior to that…From June 29th, 2022 to August 14th, 2022, we can see how the Unvaccinated had dropped from 52.3% to 49.7% of the Mortality.

In addition to seeing that the Boosted had actually outpaced the Primary Series Completed (on both dates) and how there were already the ‘double double’ crew (double jabbed + double boosted), dying at an alarming pace.

I mean…it’s Fantastic, that we actually have an MP diving into some actual Canadian Provided Data…It’s about friggen time!

But I sure hope there’s more to come.

Leave a comment