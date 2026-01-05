A while back, a few of us got together in Calgary - at the Garage - when Eau Claire was a thing.

It was an amazing and interesting evening…hampered only by a snowstorm that hit the city and kept out of towners away…

And then we did another in Edmonton - after a tour and intro into ABLEG…

Capturing and mixing the events together - was EPIC.

While the parties never stopped…I got a lot lazy on the camera and edits - My Bad…

Because we’ve done a few more of the Social Media type meet ups, wherever and whenever opportunity presented…

A few more in Calgary…

A few more in Edmonchuk.

And they’re, pardon my language here…Completely Fucking Amazing!

Ya know something…a few of us, myself included - really aren’t that sociable and when the sun dips down and the darkness arrives, would rather just be at home, sipping a beverage and doing evening type things.

&

When we did the first ‘Thing’ in Edmonton, along with meeting some 200(ish) people, having some 13 UCP MLAs showing up to this shindig, I’d asked a question.

“How many of these type things do you attend?”

Only to be shocked by the answer - where a great portion of the attendees were only out for their first public type gathering, since the CONVID lockdowns.

And to be honest…if wasn’t for a few friends working on this…I’d have been in the same boat.

Sitting at my computer and hammering on keys, comfortably.

Braving the public…not so much.

But when opportunity presents, these are the events worthy of attending.

We are all the stars in these Star Studded Galas.

No registration or entrance fee required…but let on if you’re coming so we can make sure to have staff on hand.

A meeting of the like minded with no other reason to get together, than to just get together.

And while this might not be an amazing sales pitch…I do hope that if you have some time, on Saturday, January 6th, 2026…you’ll slip on down and have a round.

Because…

Damn it feels good to be a Gangsta!

When: Saturday - January 10th, 2026 - 7:30(ish) until they kick our asses out.

Where: Trolley 5: 728 17th Avenue SW

Why: Because why the fuck not?

And remind me to get a pic with you…these are the moments worth preserving.

Special thanks to:

Gina - Sasklass, for coming into town and reminding us that this is a great time to get together.

Trina LaGüerita - livinthefringe2, for helping on the organization side of things.

NiceGuyBri - NiceGuyBri62 for arranging the venue…

And all of those who’ve already signed up.

LFG!

Leave a comment