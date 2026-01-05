Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meighen Russell's avatar
Meighen Russell
4d

Yes, I'd love to be there. I live in that area. Really looking forward to it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steffy's avatar
Steffy
4d

I can not wait to hang out with yall!! I missed last year as I was on holidays. But I am SO excited for this one!! Especially getting to meet you Sheldon!! Have been a huge fan for a long time!! See ya there or be square 🤣🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sheldon Yakiwchuk
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture