First off, I’m going to apologize for taking this long to get a post out regarding my Campaign Launch Party from January 30th…

I have to tell ya…getting this altogether in a short amount of time was no small task…and the recovery has had me eating leftover pinwheels for the last few days.

I don’t even want to see a pita wrap for the rest of my life!

Next…I want to thank everybody who joined in on the action. We filled the Auditorium at the Dalhousie Community Association, with Calgarians concerned for where our world class city is headed and how they can be a part of the difference that they’d like to see.

I absolutely prattled on, longer than I should have…surprisingly, only catching only few people nodding off in my political prologue. (j/k, they should have but didn’t).

My speech and platform seemed very well received because these are a lot of the issues that we’d all like to see, on a municipal level. The ideas for my platform, while family based - my number one priority, came from lengthy conversations inside of a countless amount of meetings, outings and events that I’ve attended, throughout the last year.

They are a part of the conversations that I’d been having over the last 4.

And now that I am the one to consolidate them, into 5 simple pillars, I hope to build my base and earn my seat onto Calgary City Council, Ward 4.

Fiscal Responsibility;

Ethics and accountability;

Public Safety;

Putting families first; &

Helping our students and next generation thrive;

I was honored to have some amazing guests out in support and help provide some of the food items for the event.

Thank you Avtar Uppal, for providing a few varieties of Samosas, selection of sauces and a desert - Jalebi - enjoyed by all.

Thank you Sheila Hunter for the Spring Rolls - you will not find any better made in the city of Calgary.

Thank you to those who came out to speak:

Dr. Joannie Liu - running for Schoolboard Trustee;

Former Conservative MP - Jeff Watson, on the importance of involvement with impacting change in our democratic process, donations and volunteering;

Founder of Rath and Company - Jeff Rath - on getting our city back on track through educating ourselves on who wants to represent us in our communities. I really do appreciate Jeff’s kind words and his amazing support of me as well as the businesses inside of Calgary who had impacted by the unfair COVID restrictions as well as those who have been harmed by the experimental COVID Vaccinations, that feel abandoned by our provincial and federal governments;

Master of Ceremonies, one of the hardest working men you’ll ever meet, working to involve as many as he can in building out the voices in Calgary Lougheed CA - President of the Constituency Association and award winner from the 2024 UCP AGM as the Exceptional Constituency Association President, and organizer of the Injection of Truth events - Darrell Komick.

This isn’t to forget mention:

Darrell’s wife, Marilyn who tended registration with Gianna Cassell, doing an amazing job, full of energy and welcoming all of the guests who made it out for the evening.

Organizers of my YakkStack 2024 Golf Open - Scott and Richie…

Friends through like-mindedness, Former MP - Rob Anders, Future MP - Wyatt Claypool, Lifelong Conservative Voice and Supporter, Frank Hickey, Active UCP Member, true friend, and a voice we’ll hear a lot more from - Dr. Joannie’s husband, Steve Wong; Newly Elected Calgary Director UCP - Brad LaForge…

Most certainly not to mention a huge thank you to family, starting with my wife - Vaydra, instrumental in helping me pull this off; on the Camera, my son - Devon; his wife - tending the bar - stayed up all night to renew her ProServe - Sarah; my youngest boy - Zachary, nail-biting in anticipation of a new birth in their family (still not arrived); his Father-in-law, Gary - who is my Website Manager; my 2 granddaughters, who took to this surprisingly well, despite some anxieties in attending, Serenity and Brynley;

My Campaign Manager - shocked that we were able to pull this off in 2 weeks - William; online/offline friends and volunteers, Laurie, Erin, Colt, Karen, Sharron & Gavin, Peter, Malcolm & Wife, Petrina, Dean; former Ward 3 Candidate - Jun Lin; the Staff and Dalhousie Community Association.

And of course, MLA Eric Bouchard and his wife, Roxanne. MLA Bouchard, who I hold in highest regard, through his mentorship will help me represent the above mentioned, as well as those whose names I am keeping silent because I’d not received consent on posting, in addition to all of the amazing guests who’d made it out, for the evening, as he’s worked to represent his constituents.

A Special Thanks goes out to 2 of the most supportive people that I’ve met in this journey - Brian and Camilla. At last moment, their flight had been rescheduled - coming in from BC and were unable to attend. They’d worked to move heaven and earth together to be there in continued support to volunteer at my launch party, but were left high and dry by WESTJET! All of my grandest appreciation goes out to you for your continued friendship and support.

Lastly…by name - David Crawford - who I’d mentioned in my speech…blaming him for me even being on stage and taking on this challenge. Truly, without the support from Dave, I’d have maybe never reached a level where I’d believed this to be possible to even attempt. Thanks, brother!

In the rest of the audience, there were dozens of others. Most of whom I’d met, some new friends, and people that were looped in by others. It was so great to see you come out and take some time to support me…volunteer for helping me along in this journey, and donating to my campaign.

I can’t thank all of those who attended enough for their support; can’t thank all of those who were unable to attend, due to previous engagements, by their regards…

And will do everything I can to continue on with the hard work it will take to be the Ward 4 voice in city council, open to conversations from all in our city, to support our the Calgary we’d all grown to love with the values that got us here.

