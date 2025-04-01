Starting off with…

Hope you all enjoyed my April Fools Substack.

I’d leaked this a little yesterday but really wanted to bust it out fully today for full effect…amazing how much of that is actually true that made the joke even more believable…

But moving on from this…where the writing was clearly on the wall - Paul Chang had to be removed from the Liberal Party, as an MP and Candidate for the current Federal Election…

And, since Carney was too much of a chickenshit to have gotten this done…Paul issued his own statement at the advice from - who the hell even knows?

Which is fantastic…BUT!!

With Carney only addressing this casually, apparently talking to Paul Chiang over the weekend, where Paul apologized to Mark…

We still don’t know if there is a BOUNTY on the Head of Joe Tay…

But you can also add this to the list of other Canadians that have a bounty on their heads, by the PRC - to be delivered to the Chinese Consulate…

And given that Paul Chiang has apparently slipped past the watchful eyes of Special Rapporteur - David Johnston and Justice Hogue…

We have no idea how many more Liberal Candidates are still compromised by China or other foreign nations - that are running for this current election.

And absolutely NOBODY is talking about this in legacy or new media.

It’s as if we’re supposed to assume that despite nobody talking about the Chinese Tariffs, that they remain on Canadian Products…but once the PRC seen that they were being hammered by Canadians on having a bounty on a Canadian Citizen, that they’d remove this.

I don’t think nor would I expect that this happened.

And I don’t think you should either.

The RCMP are apparently investigating the statements made by Paul Chiang, in regards to this…but why investigate something that Paul has admitted to doing, on Social Media - for the entire world to see…if they’re not going to investigate whether or not there are still bounties on the heads of Joe or any other Canadian.

It’s actually quite alarming.

Wouldn’t you agree?

Leave a comment