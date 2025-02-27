Parachuting into Canada, for apparently one specific reason - To Take Over Canada as Prime Minister…

It’s just been revealed that Mark Carney moved Brookfield out of Canada and into the United States - in reaction to the possibility of Trump Tariffs…

You needn’t ask why.

Over the last 5 years, over $150 Billion CAD of foreign investment has left Canada.

This is reflected by way of:

Lower Inflows: Foreign investors added less new capital (e.g., via acquisitions or greenfield projects) than in previous periods. Higher Outflows: Canadian companies and investors increasingly directed capital abroad, possibly seeking better returns or diversification. Dispositions: Some foreign investors sold Canadian assets, contributing to outflows, though this is a smaller component.

And this is only worsened by the fact that since 2016, the Financial Post reported that this number is actually $225 Billion.

Mark, while he may be a climate alarmist and renewable energy huckster, is no fool.

He full well knows that Liberal ideologies aren’t conducive to success in Canada.

While railing against Canadian Oil, Brookfield Asset Management is heavily invested in foreign oil…because it’s terrible for Canada but AOK for the rest of the planet, where investments are cheap and profits can be maxed, are solid.

While Mark has worn out his welcome in the United Kingdom, recommendations by Liz Truss - former UK PM - cautioned Canadians to NOT TRUST Mark.

"I strongly recommend not backing Mark Carney... He was disastrous for Britain. He would be disastrous for Canada." Her critique stems from Carney’s tenure as Governor of the Bank of England (2013–2020), where she and others blamed him for economic policies—like sustained low interest rates—that some argue fueled inflation and hindered growth.

Canada is already an economic disaster.

And as the saying goes, “If you want to keep getting what you’ve been getting, keep doing what you’ve been doing”, couldn’t be truer about the Justin Trudeau advisor, who both can be linked to the financial devastation in Canada.

Mark, “The Outsider” Carney, is really only an outsider by way of, he hasn’t lived in Canada in a decade and probably still lives out of a suitcase now.

At current, he’s more temporary as the other 5 million Canadians whose visas will expire in 2025…and has no reason to stay, if he’s not afforded an opportunity to continue to Fire Sale Canada, by way of the economy, utilities and infrastructure.

He’s already moved capital and investment out of Canada…would Mark Carney stay in Canada, if he wasn’t in charge of the Canadian Economy - by being elected as Liberal Leader and interim Prime Minister?

The answer to the question…Absolutely Not.

It wouldn’t even be surprising if we came to learn that Mark had already purchased plane fare for a one way ticket, out of Canada, as a precaution.

Send this temporary Canadian packing!

We’re already fully stocked on devastation and division.

