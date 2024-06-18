Due to some technical difficulties, my stream quality from last night wasn’t ideal.

I get that.

I know that the sound was terrible, but it was working off of my laptop mic, and the video from my webcam. I had to pick up another laptop that would even just handle the streaming, 3 hours before the event, just to try and get this done.

I was going to try and tie into the official stream last night, but they’d already filled spots…so, I improvised. Made things as good as I could on really short notice.

So far, this has been viewed over 10k times, through Twitter/X alone…and because YouTube sucks, they’ve actually pulled my version from there as they labelled it “Medical Misinformation”.

Anyways…I’ve received a full copy of the official video that I will have to do a little editing on as well as convert to a file size that is conducive to restrictions by substack…the file size is MASSIVE.

Just converting it alone will take 4 hours, then rendering…who knows?!?!?!?

Both the event and the Popcorn and Politics was amazing…I can’t thank Eric Bouchard, the entire UCP Lougheed Team, staff from Fresh and Local, the presenters, and all of the MLA’s who attended, enough for making this a hugely successful event.

There’s going to be a lot more going on with this and I’m going to be working on getting some more info together, complete with a live stream that I’m going to be working on with

and Eva Chipiuk, hopefully next week - regarding the Class Action cases they are working on in the province.

In addition and as time affords…hopefully a few more streams with some of the presenting doctors from Injection with

…you see, each one of these doctors was limited to the amount of time for their presentations but could have easily used the full time to themselves…I want to afford them their due time for this and some open discussion for a better look.

For the immediate…I’ll be working on getting the full video, some presentation highlights and the slide deck information together for you.

To let you know, while it’s taken over 3 years to get here, this is only the beginning.

