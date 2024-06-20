Share this postInjection Townhall - Byram Bridle & Mark Trozzisheldonyakiwchuk.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherInjection Townhall - Byram Bridle & Mark TrozziComplete with slide decksSheldon YakiwchukJun 20, 20247Share this postInjection Townhall - Byram Bridle & Mark Trozzisheldonyakiwchuk.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareDr. Byram BridleDr. Mark TrozziLeave a commentSubscribe7Share this postInjection Townhall - Byram Bridle & Mark Trozzisheldonyakiwchuk.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share
Thankyou Sheldon. I truely pray they were not preaching to the choir and significant changes will be made.
I have a son who was brain damaged by ONE DTP vaccine in 1988 at 4 months of age. He later was DXD with Tourettes. Dr Bridle has TICS which are an indication of brain damage. How many vaccines did he take in his life????Is he aware of this???