Unfortunately, these won’t all fit into a single substack…so I’ll be throwing all of the best quality images in a few separate stacks…this way, you’ll have reference to their speeches and can have a look through the information that they presented.
Click on the presenters name to download the PDF version of their Presentation Deck.
Oh Sheldon, this is fabulous!
Great job, thanks man 🤗💞.
Just grand to see and hear these brilliant people who are speaking up for those of us with questions since the early days of the virus debacle.