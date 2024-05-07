This should be an amazing event:

For a couple of different reasons, the first being that this is the first event taking place that will allow some open conversation about the COVID Vaccinations - and that it’s endorsed/hosted by the United Conservative Party of Alberta.

To my knowledge, there have been several of these events…some that I’ve not only attended but also presented at…but this will be the first one that any political party in Canada is taking on.

Now of course we’ll all be bashed as the Anti-Vaxxers for attending, promoting or even talking about this…but they’re going to have some trained medical professionals, statistics and a mountain of evidence that will need to be overcome.

Next…there are going to be some great speakers attending:

All-Star line-up of specialized medical educators and speakers including Dr. Eric Payne, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. William Makis, Dr. David Wiseman, MLA Shane Getson, host

and guests to deliver a hard-hitting Town Hall with relevant data, research and victim statements.

Cutting a path this wide will hopefully start to see other events, of the like and a lot more conversations to be had.

I’ll be attending this…but will caution you…

With the length of time between now and the event and limited capacity…you’d best buy in early if you want a seat.

Look forward to seeing you there!

Leave a comment