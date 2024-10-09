Over this last summer and in conclusion of the previous, Calgary has been restricted on outdoor water usage…this year being the absolute worst.

Due to negligence on existing water mains, with leaks that have been shown to have lost 25% of water, for over a decade, the fit really hit the shan, this year.

No outdoor watering…

No washing your vehicle, house or driveways…

No Sprinklers for the kiddies…

For the vast amount of summer, when all of the rest were restricted to 2 hours per week at selected days of the week, during non-peak hours.

We were even encouraged to let our pee mellow…whatever the eff this means. Leaving urine in a toilet is gross and stinks if left to stew…not to mention what restriction of bathing, shortening of showers and minimizing washing clothes did to the general populous…you’d almost think that City Council were trying to turn us into being indistinguishable from NDP Voters with these policies.

Pee-ew!

In these restrictions…yes, waterparks, pools and outdoor fountains for public use were also restricted and a lot of youth lost the summer. Let’s face it, for these things to be closed down during peak season, for those who just wanted to splash away a hot day were left wanting.

Yesterday…City Council got together and did something amazing for the city…

Of course I’m kidding, these clowns have botched almost everything they’ve touched since being elected.

What they did in fact do, was to completely ignore protesting constituents, yet again, on accelerating the closure of the Inglewood Pool.

While it was thought that this was due to a developer wanting the land and making some handshake deals…it may in fact just work out to be a speculative high value property for investors…

And, while the pool was in need of some upgrades, again due to failures in maintenance, to the tune of $600k…the City doesn’t seem to be doing us any favors in unburdening Taxpayers from this because…

Demolition of the building and reclamation of the land, which will be paid by our taxes, will still need to be completed and will likely cost us hundreds of thousands anyways.

So, no. We did not dodge any bullets here…what we did is allow the same colossal failures, who had their seats bought onto council for $100k each, make more colossal and egregious decisions that work against the quality of life for Calgarians.

“But Budget”…the hateful 8, screech…like they’ve ever given a shit about this.

These are the same people who paid $5 Million to have the city rebranded as “Blue Sky City”, with a logo that could have been drawn by children between the ages of 6-8 years.

It’s embarrassing, really.

What are those Capital C’s even made of?

Snowflakes?

Poppies?

COVID?

While I’m sure there may be some explanation somewhere…this same funding could have been used to maintain city infrastructure, including community pools, parks and playgrounds…instead ignoring the voices Calgarians and shouting them down because of the budget they’ve not paid attention to, raising taxes each year…another increase on the horizon for next, still doesn’t keep up to their wasteful and reckless spending.

“Inglewood Schminglewood”, bleats City Council…

And while we may not see them to answer to us at the pools, next year, they will be answering at the polls!

