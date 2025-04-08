Of course I’ve been keeping up with the haps on the federal election…the unfortunate part, there isn’t enough internet space for me to post on all of it…not enough time for me to write about it…and most certainly not enough time for you to read about it.

And let’s face it…Liver Transplant would be the new black, if we even tried.

amiright?

So…instead of depressing you on this fine Monday evening, whilst spring is trying to spring…

I figured I’d let you in on how my Campaign is going.

In a word…AWESOME!

Over the last weeks, I’ve knocked doors and met some amazing people…and been hitting both businesses and community centres - learning more about what makes them tick and what they need to see by way of the city…

And in this…I’ve found a couple of absolute gems for businesses.

The first…is the type of place we’ve lost a lot of touch with, that’s been rekindled, in a smallish strip mall, right across the street from where I attended elementary - grades 5 & 6, where my little sister from 1-6, North Haven Elementary.

And the place is called - Haven House.

The owners, Lan and Bill…absolutely fantastic and this is personified by the cafe they’ve opened.

It truly brings that Small Town Feel back to revive what the newish Starbucks tried to recreate.

Check it out and then GO AND CHECK IT OUT!:

The next…

A small workout studio, in the same mall as I ran my first business in Edmonton Trail Plaza - called Studio Per Noi.

Owners Nicholas and Dr. Jaclyn have opened a studio to tend to your physical health, focusing on functionality and living pain free.

Nic has been in the industry for a quarter century and prefers a more individualistic and natural approach, where his wife, Dr. Jaclyn works to address any of the physical ailments that you may suffer from.

Given the weighty tendency to a pharmaceutical approach that has become western medicine…they can work you through diet and motion, muscles and mass…

And their passion for their services is shown through their studio…Per Noi - meaning, For Us!

Have a look at only a small piece of what I could capture after an absolutely fantastic meeting and conversation and what they could walk me through.

And, then it comes down to…why am I doing this.

Welp…because nobody else is.

There are problems within our city, our province our country…and there not being dealt with. My idea…let’s get back to the basics.

Focus on family.

Community.

The Entrepreneurial Spirit that Keeps the Canadian Dream Alive…and then WHEN, not if, I make it to city council…blow the doors off and make this my focus!

If you know of any businesses, inside of Ward 4…please share this message with them.

There is somebody out that wants to listen to them…

Understand them…

And wants to see them not only survive…but Thrive in our World Class City!

But wait…if weren’t for the amazing people who work in our community centres, focusing on bringing out communities back inward…where would we be?

The people that run these centres, board members and volunteers…people who tend and attend…they are what helps drive me in being the difference that they would like to see.

My focus is being a Proud Representative of the people in my community…and everyday that I go out and meet with more of them, adds the fuel I need to complete this journey.

I’m not going to make my substack about my campaign run…and won’t be including every detail and business in what I’m doing through to the election…but will celebrate and share some of the high notes with you.

However…if you want to keep an eye on what I’m doing…feel free to sign up on my campaign website for updates, if you’d like to come out and bang some doors or contribute efforts, or by way of donations → HERE.

And/or…feel free to check out some Team Sheldon Swag → HERE.

I’ll resume regular programing…as time and energy permits.

Thanks for all of the support, YakkStackers!

Leave a comment