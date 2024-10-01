If you’re in Calgary, not up to too much tomorrow and want to join me down at the courthouse to check out the Certification Hearing with Justice Feasby, for the Business Class Action Lawsuit between Rath and Company - on behalf of Chris Scott and Rebecca Ingram…you should come on down!

I’ll be down to take some notes for reporting to see how this all plays out…and it’d be great to see a full-house of spectators in on the show!

However…if you’re not into downtown Calgary, outside of the city/province and still want to check it out, you can view via Webex - livestream.

Date and Time:

October 2 and 3, 2024, at 10:00 AM (Mountain Time, UTC-06:00)

Join Online:

Webex Link: https://albertacourts.webex.com/albertacourts/j.php?MTID=m178603e16b482202c28d98b5ad6c9ffa

Webinar Number: 2772 542 6969

Webinar Password: COURT10022024 (or use the numeric code 26878100 when dialing in)

Join by Phone:

Dial-In Number: +1-780-851-3573 (Canada Toll – Edmonton)

Access Code: 277 254 26969

PLEASE NOTE – Recording or rebroadcasting of this hearing is strictly prohibited.

If your Alberta Based Business was negatively impacted by the heavy handed and unscientific pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions, I’d encourage you to check out the information regarding this class action lawsuit and get signed up.

You can find more information and add your business →HERE.

