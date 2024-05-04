I probably should have mentioned this in my previous stack…

Substack processes payments on Paid Subscriptions through Stripe - none of this is linked directly to me or anything I have.

I want to thank those of you who reached out via email, in concern.

YOU ARE SAFE.

My system is clean…and even if it weren’t, because I am third party in line, your payment information is safe from anybody that comes at me.

Yes…I am doing my best to sort through this.

Yes…I made sure that you are insulated.

And NO…this doesn’t appear to be isolated to me specifically…I’ve chatted with a friend, who was also hacked within this last week through vulnerabilities…and YES, you know who SHE is.

Sorry if this seems shortish…I am dealing with this as it comes.

Please feel free to reach me by text, email or in the comments if you have additional questions…doing my best here.

