It really doesn’t matter which coined phrase you use to describe this…
Cutting off your nose to spite your face…
Shooting your self in the foot…
Self-Own…
Because it’s past the point of hilarity and has entered into tragedy.
The Yo-Yo Ban on US Booze, by Ontario Premier - Doug Ford - gave the LCBOs - Provincial Run Liquor stores - staff, more work out than they’d probably seen since pre-COVID.
Watching clips of this was amusing…removing booze one hour, putting it back on shelves in the next.
This happened a couple of times and the staff caught on…to just cover the displays with black garbage bags until things were actually sorted.
Some news was dropped yesterday - Source - Brewer Distributor - BDL handling the wholesale distribution for Western Canada - saying that the following brands will be unavailable for resupply due to the tariff wars:
Arizona Hard Iced Tea
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Bud Light Chelada
Bud Light Lime
Bud Light Seltzer
Budweiser
Budweiser Non-Alc
Busch
Busch Ice
Busch Light
Coors Edge
Coors Light
Coors Organic
Coors Original
Coors Seltzer
Coors Slice
Cutwater
Fat Tire
Goose Island
Happy Dad Hard Seltzer
High Noon
JD Punch
Keystone Light
Kirkland Liqueur
Kirkland Spirits
Kirkland Wine
Lake Life Vodka Soda
Lone River Hard Seltzer
Michelob Ultra
MGD
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Mott’s Clamato
Natty Light
Old Milwaukee
Olympia
PBR
Rainier
Rockstar & Vodka
Rolling Rock
Shock Top
Simply Hard Seltzer
Simply Spiked Lemonade
Snapple
Southern Comfort
Tllgrass
Truly Hard Seltzer
Truly Iced Tea
Twisted Shotz
Twisted Tea
Vizzy And
White Claw
And I don’t actually know what this will impact…people that need a drink after this last couple of months of politics are going to need something to slam back…will most likely pick whatever is actually left on the shelves.
This is all insanity.
If banning booze is set to Hurt the American Economy…what does that say about the state that Canada is in, to begin with?
But moving right along…
Overnight, Toronto Mayor - Olivia Chow - decided to also Ban Staff from using American Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft.
And this too, I have no idea of the impact…driving and parking in Toronto was a complete nightmare when I was last there, almost a decade ago…and with an additional 5% of Canada’s population added over the last 2 years, it’s got to be a lot worse.
To give an idea of how reliant on Rideshares that the Toronto is…there are over 80K Licenses for the combination of Uber and Lyft.
There are around 42K people employed by the City of Toronto…but this total doesn’t include agencies, boards or commissions, and public library employees, accountability officers or elected officials.
How many of them now have to either drive in the congestion to make congestion worse…or take public transit to now get to their places of employment?
And who is this really hurting?
Sure…Uber and Lyft may notice a small decline in profits, from a single city in Canada…
But the greater impact will be on those reliant on the Gig Economy, now having to compete for less gigs…and for those who are reliant on this as a means of transport.
It’s only a matter of time before this lunacy will spread across the board putting all 80K drivers without a job…car payments and increased insurance as livery…
Only a matter of time before this extends into food delivery services - DoorDash, Foodora, Uber Eats…
And just how many of these drivers will now be without their gig?
And then all of the people who’d stopped going to restaurants - due to fears of the sniffles - will now either be forced to seek alternatives or face their anxieties of re-entering the public arena.
Given the crime and violent crime in Toronto and burbs…this isn’t going to play out too well…
Again - punishing the wrong people for absolutely no value or gain.
Pandemonium and Chaos…at High Volumes is on the Horizon…not sure how you can take the antifarm of TO, shake the living hell out of it and not expect some horrific repercussions…
But…these are the people who voted for Olivia (Jam out with her Clam Out) Chow to begin with, right?
may be the US did you a favor. The items on your list I know are disgusting ! Whoever thinks Budweiser is beer never had decent beer! (I used to be a decent beer-land Belgian). The first time someone offered me Bud I spit it out and declared it horse - P.
Idi0ts running the gubermint...