It really doesn’t matter which coined phrase you use to describe this…

Cutting off your nose to spite your face…

Shooting your self in the foot…

Self-Own…

Because it’s past the point of hilarity and has entered into tragedy.

The Yo-Yo Ban on US Booze, by Ontario Premier - Doug Ford - gave the LCBOs - Provincial Run Liquor stores - staff, more work out than they’d probably seen since pre-COVID.

Watching clips of this was amusing…removing booze one hour, putting it back on shelves in the next.

This happened a couple of times and the staff caught on…to just cover the displays with black garbage bags until things were actually sorted.

Some news was dropped yesterday - Source - Brewer Distributor - BDL handling the wholesale distribution for Western Canada - saying that the following brands will be unavailable for resupply due to the tariff wars - BDL handling the wholesale distribution for Western Canada:

Arizona Hard Iced Tea

Blue Moon

Bud Light

Bud Light Chelada

Bud Light Lime

Bud Light Seltzer

Budweiser

Budweiser Non-Alc

Busch

Busch Ice

Busch Light

Coors Edge

Coors Light

Coors Organic

Coors Original

Coors Seltzer

Coors Slice

Cutwater

Fat Tire

Goose Island

Happy Dad Hard Seltzer

High Noon

JD Punch

Keystone Light

Kirkland Liqueur

Kirkland Spirits

Kirkland Wine

Lake Life Vodka Soda

Lone River Hard Seltzer

Michelob Ultra

MGD

Miller High Life

Miller Lite

Mott’s Clamato

Natty Light

Old Milwaukee

Olympia

PBR

Rainier

Rockstar & Vodka

Rolling Rock

Shock Top

Simply Hard Seltzer

Simply Spiked Lemonade

Snapple

Southern Comfort

Tllgrass

Truly Hard Seltzer

Truly Iced Tea

Twisted Shotz

Twisted Tea

Vizzy And

White Claw

And I don’t actually know what this will impact…people that need a drink after this last couple of months of politics are going to need something to slam back…will most likely pick whatever is actually left on the shelves.

This is all insanity.

If banning booze is set to Hurt the American Economy…what does that say about the state that Canada is in, to begin with?

But moving right along…

Overnight, Toronto Mayor - Olivia Chow - decided to also Ban Staff from using American Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft.

And this too, I have no idea of the impact…driving and parking in Toronto was a complete nightmare when I was last there, almost a decade ago…and with an additional 5% of Canada’s population added over the last 2 years, it’s got to be a lot worse.

To give an idea of how reliant on Rideshares that the Toronto is…there are over 80K Licenses for the combination of Uber and Lyft.

There are around 42K people employed by the City of Toronto…but this total doesn’t include agencies, boards or commissions, and public library employees, accountability officers or elected officials.

How many of them now have to either drive in the congestion to make congestion worse…or take public transit to now get to their places of employment?

And who is this really hurting?

Sure…Uber and Lyft may notice a small decline in profits, from a single city in Canada…

But the greater impact will be on those reliant on the Gig Economy, now having to compete for less gigs…and for those who are reliant on this as a means of transport.

It’s only a matter of time before this lunacy will spread across the board putting all 80K drivers without a job…car payments and increased insurance as livery…

Only a matter of time before this extends into food delivery services - DoorDash, Foodora, Uber Eats…

And just how many of these drivers will now be without their gig?

And then all of the people who’d stopped going to restaurants - due to fears of the sniffles - will now either be forced to seek alternatives or face their anxieties of re-entering the public arena.

Given the crime and violent crime in Toronto and burbs…this isn’t going to play out too well…

Again - punishing the wrong people for absolutely no value or gain.

Pandemonium and Chaos…at High Volumes is on the Horizon…not sure how you can take the antifarm of TO, shake the living hell out of it and not expect some horrific repercussions…

But…these are the people who voted for Olivia (Jam out with her Clam Out) Chow to begin with, right?

