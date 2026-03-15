Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Syd (is not my real name)'s avatar
Syd (is not my real name)
1d

Good move, Sheldon … I already follow some of the crew but this is a great addition, thanks!

Reply
Share
Dan's avatar
Dan
20h

I don’t even consider taking ozempic or drugs like that for weight loss. All one needs to do become more active and eat properly. Find an activity that burns calories and do it! Keep your brain active and it doesn’t have time to waste on self defeating and self destructive thoughts or worrying about what others actually think about your weight! Hint… most don’t actually think about you at all because they are too wrapped in themselves and worried about how others view them. You’re an NPC to 90 percent of the people you meet, you just don’t realize it!

🤔One could possibly even lose weight just by being more sexually active with their partner and being more attuned to each other’s emotional needs not just the physical ones. Men typically burn 100 calories while women burn 69 in an “encounter”? So there’s that. Women are going to have to do that thang almost twice as often. Hope their partners can keep up! 😂

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture