You know how sometimes you meet somebody and you just know they’re going to do something interesting?

That’s Oliver.

Old friend of the family and when he told me about what he wanted to build...I got excited enough to help him get it off the ground.

We got him started with his own substack…and he’s already a few articles deep.

This was the beginning…but was just that. The beginning.

Since then, he’s assembled a team.

I’ve met his team:

And on this…I’ll slap my own caveat - I may not necessarily agree with them on everything but I love the direction of this is going and how it’s shaping up..

They just launched something called “Drill Into This.”

If you have a question or a topic you want unpacked….something you’ve been wondering about that you know damn well you’re not going to get a straight answer on from the legacy media - something I can’t personally get to…Email Oliver.

He throws it to the team.

They figure out who’s best positioned to write it...and SHAZAM - you get your answer in article format.

You’re not just reading the news anymore. You’re directing it.

And I mean that literally. One of the first ones that landed was a question submitted to the team. A question I’ll be honest, never even crossed my mind.

Do GLP-1 drugs - Ozempic, Wegovy, all of them - have an impact on your love life?

And here’s what came back...

These drugs hit the same part of your brain that processes romantic attachment. The dopamine pathways. The ones that fire when you fall in love. Turns out quieting down your appetite also appears to quiet down some of that too.

Now - I’m not judging anybody’s weight.

Not judging anybody’s medication choices because that’s none of my business.

But the trade off being described here is living longer...alone.

That’s a conversation worth having.

With yourself.

With your spouse.

And good luck finding that analysis in a newspaper that depends on pharmaceutical advertising dollars to keep the lights on.

This is what Oliver’s building and I think it’s worth your time…I wouldn’t be involved with it, if it wasn’t.

Go check out The Old Stock Ledger →Link

Meet the team.

And if you’ve got a topic that nobody will touch...

Drop Oliver a line.

oliverpalberta@gmail.com - subject line “Drill Into This.”

And…if he throws it over to me, I might actually dive into some of the stuff you’d like me to, or you may just get the answer you were looking for from the rest of them.

Leave a comment