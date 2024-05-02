A few of you have been down to city hall to speak, and I apologize if I missed you. I couldn’t sit through every speech and wasn’t sure if you’d been there.

In any case…for those that I caught and members of our little community, I wanted to share your voices.

Here’s Erin - did an amazing job, and when I shared this on Twitter/X, has gotten over 100k Views - @freedom4alltime

A great presentation with another friend who has been out with our little crew to some of my beer tipping events, Sharon - you’ll find her in the comments section of, hopefully, this feed and a lot of others:

You’ll notice that both Sharon and Erin spoke on the same day…

And lastly, was Trevor Marr who spoke today.

Again because I haven’t sat through all of these, I don’t actually know if Mayor Gondek had to caution another presenter on their use of profanity…but she did with Trevor when he stated that he didn’t want our city to turn into a “Shit Hole”…and when he used the term, ‘Jyoti Ugly’ - reference to “Coyote Ugly”…I almost fell off my chair.

Hope you enjoy the presentations and give a shout out to our friends in the comments.

