Watching the slow death of Canada over the last decade has been painful…especially since I’ve had grandchildren enter into this world over these last 10 years.

And while I’ll never claim to be a flawless father nor grandfather, it’s impossible to not feel sorry for the world we’ll be leaving to them.

What went wrong?

We’ve sacrificed the foundation of our values through religion - watching as churches continue to be burned across the country. Watching other religions take to the streets, some even chanting for the death of Canada, while burning our flag. The religion of peace (as we’re told) people, set on world domination through overtaking Westernized Countries as the flee the shithole countries that their religion produced.

You can be scolded for even saying “Merry Christmas”, while their chants of Allah Ackbar, screamed throughout terrorist attacks - are of no consequence.

We’ve given up on the environment - in the name of fixing the weather. Invasive species of weeds going unchecked, forests going without maintenance - only to watch a few more thousand acres burn to the ground each summer.

We’re sacrificing the quality of foods we can afford because nutritious options have become unaffordable to a lot of families, seeing 35% of Canadian Children living in homes with food insecurity.

We’re even poisoning our water through fluoridation, where the impacts will faded into the disaster that is our Health Care System.

Speaking of which…even calling it a Health Care System is completely FALSE!

Let’s call it what it truly is - Pharma Scare. We were led to believe that if we didn’t go for our yearly checkup, that we’d be at higher risks of all conditions…but when we go to the pill mills - if you can even find a doctor - within 10 minutes of visit after 60 minutes of wait - you walk out with a piece of paper, chicken scratches written on it - as if were some hieroglyphics or ancient language that only a pharmacist could decipher.

And this, with a 30 day follow up request…

You started off with the best of intentions on your yearly…and now you are there 3-5 times per year (some monthly), each visit commanding another stop on the way home by legalized drug dealers.

Oh…and remember that in the name of science and fixing the weather, along the lines of the pharma-fix-all approach - that shit that was being fed to cows to keep them from farting as much?

Bovaer…

While we’re “testing” this in Cattle in certain provinces - it’s been mandated in Denmark - only to have cows collapsing in the fields and farmers afraid of these consequences and to what will happen if they don’t comply.

And this doesn’t even mention what is happening with the Milk and Dairy products that come from these sick cows and how it’s now in our food supply.

But wait…there’s another fix for this.

CLONED MEAT - has been approved in Canada.

The promoters of the “Safe and Effective” vaccine narratives don’t believe there will be any difference.

After the clot shots, nobody should trust a single thing that these people say and if you had any good sense, would do the absolute inverse of their recommendations, suggestions and guidelines.

For lands that won’t be taken over or simply handed over to the First Nations people, we’re densifying to the point of absurdity - stealing away property value, privacy, parking, safety only to have single family dwellings eclipsed from the sun, taking away the enjoyment of the largest investment that some people will make in their lives - their homes.

And since we’re talking about the First Nations people…I can’t think of a single thing that they’ve offered, that’s been of benefit, to the way of life for any Canadians - including themselves. Over a trillion taxpayer dollars handed over to them and we still hear how they still can’t figure out how to get drinking water on some of their lands.

And for this…every sporting event, community event, session in municipal councils, now has to give land acknowledgement, forgetting that prior to the “we were here first” people arriving, we were under 4kms of ICE.

We’ve even had to change our National Anthem - “Our home ON NATIVE LAND”.

The fuck it is. We pay them…they cash the cheques…the conversation is OVER!

But speaking of the National Anthem, under the narrative of being inclusive - we couldn’t simply leave, “In all thy sons command”, well enough alone.

Nope.

That pissed off the feminists.

Who, are now pissed off, along with the rest of us - because they’re being trumped out of their washrooms, change rooms, sports and identity as “Women”, through the intersectionality of diversity - handing over all of this to dudes.

We can’t even keep women safe in Battered Women’s Shelters or Women’s Prisons anymore because if you “identify” as a woman, despite the fact that you are sporting a package - full on Frank n Beans - you get the keys to the kingdom!

But…to compensate - balance the load - we now have Tampons in Men’s washrooms and changerooms - because, REASONS DAMMIT. I don’t know what these reasons are…I faded early in this conversation and never got my footing back on this.

But since we’re talking about the Alphabet Rainbow group…through Diversity Equity and Inclusion - we’re giving preference to these people because of who they have sex with.

I mean, there is definitely more to the story…but how did we honestly move to hiring part of our work force to groups of people that have more “days of significance” than there are actual working days in the Calendar Year?

Only 230 working days per year - 240 of them are covered by 2SLGBTQI days of significance?

What in the actual fuck?

But since we’re discussing DEI…the concept, on paper might have made sense to some.

“Let’s ensure the workforce is representative of the population”…but that ship has sailed.

Sailed. Hit a Titanic Sized Iceberg…and is now spiraling to the bottom of the ocean, in the same way as Canada is circling the bowl.

The country is being flooded with immigrants faster than our schools, Failing Health Care System, housing and economy can support.

They’re not doing jobs that Canadians don’t want to do. Our taxes are sponsoring them into these positions because their employers can double end the LMIA scams, charging people for jobs and job titles while they get a break on taxes that continues to lower the earning potential of lower skilled labor jobs while causing massive inflation on Canadians.

And if we want an idea of what this looks like - when in full bloom, we need not look to the UK…we can keep it as local as Brampton!

And no, I am not saying that all of the new Canadians shit on beaches, are extortionists, create traffic nightmares through the Trucking and Logistics industry, rob youths of beginner jobs, take Taxpayer Funded Positions, rely on systems that are more charitable to them than are to our aging population and veterans, clog up our healthcare system…but I cannot remember a single week that has gone past in the last 4 years where these stories don’t plague the news cycle in the same way I cannot remember the last time I pressed 1 for English and actually had somebody on the other end of the phone that spoke English, fluently.

And…

It’s pure madness!

And doesn’t touch the fact that we’d found out the Liberals “forgave” criminal records of over 17,000 Immigrants, where we now have over 32,000 of them that are set to be deported because THEY’RE CRIMINALS!

And Now…through chain Migration, we’re going to be doing this with another 100,000 - where language and being without a criminal record are going to be ignored by the CBSA because of Bill C-3.

But soon…even talking about any of this - both online and off - will be considered Hate Speech and instead of actually locking up violent criminals, tax evading Prime Ministers, pedophiles, people with kiddie porn on their computers, drug and human traffickers - you’ll be fined, locked up and lose your internet privileges.

Imagine - in a world where AI is taking over at an alarming rate and almost every device in your home, including your cable and streaming services, could be restricted and the only benefit for wireless in your home will be to see if your laundry is done and connect to a speaker.

And now…let’s talk about this new budget.

$141 Billion in deficit spending, offset by firing people who most likely should have never gotten a job to begin with - in the public services, to a net deficit of $86 Billion.

Let’s flash back to why we’re even here, with a new Prime Minister.

The LAST budget proposed collapsed the Liberal Government - seeing Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resign as Finance Minister and with no support, prorogued parliament into an Election.

IT WAS LOWER than this one…and yet we have Conservatives crossing the floor to support this fucking nonsense?

Where the current proposed budget will double what Trudeau did in his decade of Canadian Carnage, in half the time.

We’ve traded truth for tolerance, strength for sensitivity, and patriotism for performative guilt. Every single thing that once made Canada great is being dismantled piece by piece, while too many people stand by quietly hoping someone else will fix it.

We’ve become a nation of impoverished apologists - sorry for working hard, sorry for having values, sorry for defending the freedoms our grandparents bled for. Meanwhile, those same freedoms are being eroded where imported ideologies, and the spineless leadership of career politicians who serve everything but the people.

This isn’t compassion.

This isn’t progress.

It is suicide by complacency.

We can’t keep pretending this is all fine, because it isn’t. Our economy is cracking, our identity is fractured, and our kids are being indoctrinated to hate the very country they were born into.

So, where does it end?

It ends when Canadians finally remember what it means to be Canadian. When we stop apologizing for our history, stop surrendering our sovereignty, and stop funding the destruction of our own nation. When we stand up, speak out, and refuse to comply with the nonsense that has poisoned everything from our schools to our Parliament.

Because if we don’t start now…if we stay silent for just a little longer, there won’t be anything left to defend.

So, wake up, Canada.

We’re running out of time.

Leave a comment