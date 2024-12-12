I’d spent this morning sitting through the case against the City of Calgary on their Blanket Rezoning…basically, citizens are taking the City to court to stop the Rezoning Bylaw and want to force it into a plebiscite.

In testimony, the Plaintiffs are, in part, working to make the case that Councilor Gian-Carlo Carra is biased…and in part of this is because in addition to ignoring testimony from the 700+ that showed up to be heard on the issue and the 6000+ presentations that were submitted…Carra blanket ignored Calgarians because he’d blanketly stated that anybody who disagreed with him on densification is a Racist!

Sure…there were other terms used and other forms of bias shown by Gian-Carlo…but the racism thing did rear its ugly little head.

This has become all too commonplace in Canada, since Trudeau has worked to shut down any dissenting conversations with labelling and divisive rhetoric of the same sort…always taking side with a minority of community, be it by their race, color, religious views - except Christians, (Justin apparently feels right in his ire directed towards Christianity, stoking hatred towards the church which in turn has seen over 100 churches targeted over the last couple of years) and of course, not forgetting about the rainbow community…who are typically self-identified, with exception of bearded men wearing dresses and hanging out in women’s bathroom…because who’d really be able to identify you, in a reasonable setting, by who you have sex with?

Growing up, I’d never heard the terms Islamophobia or Xenophobia…I even had to Google them, when they started echoing throughout the media and press over the last decade.

Misogyny?

The same.

Every time I even try and spell the word, still, I never get it right - thank you spell check on this one…Duck…not so much.

Over the last decade, this has all exploded.

Everybody became a cause or that needed to be coddled, because of ‘my feels’.

Feels that, when I was growing up, were dealt with appropriately and expeditiously, with a simple phrase…”I’ll give you something to cry about”.

And all while generalizations and biases, rightfully, formed around - everything other than immutable qualities - we seemingly had a sense of humor, about all of that….while still being able to identify these through certain specific criteria.

Recognizing a 50 year CAA member, by a sticker in their window meant…you don’t want to be caught behind them…much in the same way as recognizing a shiny object dangling from their rear view mirror, because you weren’t able to travel at speed limits.

Recognizing that if somebody dressed like a Hood, talked like a Hood, out of pure survival instinct alone…it was better to cross the street than walk the parallel.

Recognition of simple patterns in these is no different than appreciating that those tiny little oranges that were only available at Christmas, wrapped in green paper, were a treat.

And that when brussels sprouts were in the refrigerator, your gag reflexes needed to be in order.

However…in opposite world we’ve seen, rapidly becoming the ‘New Normal’, we’re supposed to ignore these base observations through a lens of tolerance, that others aren’t forced to observe.

George Floyd.

A career criminal and rampant drug addict…who held a gun to a pregnant woman’s belly, while his friends robbed her of her rent money…we’re told to and forced to accept him as a ‘Hero’, because he died while being arrested.

“BLACK LIVES MATTER”, they screeched…but try and rightfully rebuff this with, “All Lives Matter”, and you were labeled a racist.

I’ve never robbed anybody…at gun point…who was pregnant…from their rent money, while being stoned out of my mind on illicit and illegal narcotics, to buy more illicit and illegal narcotics.

My life doesn’t matter as much?

Nope.

And while this situation never even happened in Canada…we’d seen members of our law enforcement, professional athletes and politicians - Taking a Knee.

For What?

And now…while I don’t watch a lot of TV but tune into some political chatter on CPAC, have to listen to a spiel on Treaty Land.

For What?

And when we see criminals released from prosecution over sexual deviance, we’re supposed to look the other way…

Shitting in the parking lots of gas bars…

Beaches closed because of fecal contamination…

Can’t understand a single word uttered by federal government employees, people whose job it is to communicate as a CLERK, won’t be able to sort through our phone bills or order a double-double…because of language barriers…

Holding year+ long protests, in our streets, over a war that has nothing to do with Canada…while,

Shouting for the Death of Canada…

And for Genocide…

Others who hold protests in the streets with swords and masks…

Who get a greater taxpayer sponsored living allowance by way of rent and food…

Who have their employment subsidized so that struggling Canadians can’t get a primary work experience or a second job to augment their earnings to deal with the inflationary costs of subsidization to others who were never born here and can’t speak the language…

Who would rather chat on their cellphones, in a language you don’t understand, while ignoring you as their primary source of income, in menial tasked jobs that can be handled by any 14 year old…

Where feeding your family is a concern, while we offshore Taxpayer Funds to other countries to deal with racism, preform abortions and deal with the weather - in tropical destinations…

Where YOU were branded a racist xenophobe for even recognizing any of this…

While the leader of a FEDERAL PARTY says this:

Old white people are the problem?

You have to know me by now…and that some expletives have been held back up to this point…we’ve reached the inevitable…

Fuck this Fucking Asshole!

Talk about failing forward…FUCK YOU, Jagmeet!

And even while I am running for City Council, I will absolutely make ZERO apologies about my colorful language here.

As I watch my children struggle to feed their children…

Their rent, always a consideration…

While we offload untold amounts of money and are forced into full acceptance, dare we be called a ‘Racist’, this cocksucker feels it still appropriate to talk about how much more ‘WE’ need to change?

Where is the outrage on his racist remarks?

And why is HE allowed this hypocrisy?

It’s not only uncalled for…it’s purely unacceptable!

Because I don’t care what your background is, the color of your skin or how you identify in as a traditional Canadian, by way of your religion or marginalized in your community…

If at this point, you haven’t been identified as a part of the problem that people like this want to eliminate, you need to appreciate something.

You’re Next!

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

—Martin Niemöller

