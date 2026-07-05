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Eric Marney's avatar
Eric Marney
5hEdited

There's the other side of your new format that's missing buddy, comments... For good or bad... Usually good. I usually only land here when I read the article instead of listening to it.

You're continually doing incredible work here Yakk, hope to see you in Calgary at the AGM

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JaneG321's avatar
JaneG321
4h

It's a very clear discussion and facts, that is totally left out of the immigration statistics we hear about! I heard talk of the troubles of overcrowding in Albertas classroom, and the non English speaking student but the numbers you presented this evening are filling in the blanks. The costs also very interesting to see. Every province should be presenting these numbers, I would love to see our numbers in New Brunswick. Thanks for this Sunday evening news, Yakk.

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