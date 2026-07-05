The Alberta Teachers Association President - Jason @schill_dawg Shilling is concerned about hundreds of "undocumented" students losing access to "free" schooling. Here is what he is not talking about.

Transcripts:

Schill Dawg Wants More...

School’s out. Property taxes went up 8%. The CBC dropped a story. And the ATA president - currently suing the government in a case he knows he’ll lose - reposted it from an account called @schill_dawg. With a campaign button for a profile picture. He wants more. From people who can barely feed their own kids. He isn’t asking a question. He’s gaslighting the decision ahead of the referendum.

Hundreds of undocumented Alberta students at risk of losing free access to school. That was the CBC headline on June 30. And if you missed it - that is exactly how it was designed to land. Buried in summer. Dropped while school was barely out. Amplified by the people who profit most from you not doing the math.

We’re going to do the math.

It is the end of June in Alberta. School just let out. Kids are home. And the property tax bill arrived - 8% higher than last year. Not because roads got 8% better. Not because emergency room wait times dropped 8%. Not because paycheques went up 8%. Because the province is absorbing costs it cannot cover with the revenue coming in.

The math is straightforward. Temporary residents contribute an estimated $150 million in taxes and fees to this province annually. The cost of delivering government social services to those same temporary residents is estimated at more than $1 billion per year. $150 million in. $1 billion out. Alberta taxpayers cover the gap. This year, that gap cost them 8% on their property tax bill.

Three days after school ended, CBC published a story by Janet French out of Edmonton. The headline was “Hundreds of undocumented Alberta students at risk of losing free access to school.” And Jason Schilling - president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association - reposted it.

Before getting to what he posted, it is worth understanding who Jason Schilling is. He is currently suing the Alberta government over its use of the Notwithstanding Clause - the constitutional provision the government invoked to put striking teachers back in classrooms. Section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms is the provision that exists specifically to give governments that power. Schilling is in court arguing a government should not be allowed to invoke a constitutional right that exists specifically for governments to invoke. He knows he is going to lose. He is suing anyway.

He runs his X account under the handle @schill_dawg. His profile picture is not a photo of himself. It is a campaign graphic - “I support AB teachers.” The president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association, representing 60,000 Alberta teachers in a public lawsuit against the provincial government, does not use his own face as his profile picture. He uses a campaign button. And this is the man who just reposted a CBC article arguing that students with expired immigration papers should continue to receive free enrollment in Alberta schools - demanding more from every Alberta taxpayer who just paid 8% more on their property tax bill, to fund a system already spending $1 billion more than it takes in.

There are currently just under 46,000 students in Alberta schools who are temporarily in Canada. Four years ago, that number was just under 13,000. Nearly quadrupled in four years - because federal policy almost doubled and then more than tripled newcomer intake over the past decade, putting sustained pressure on health, education and social services province-wide.

In Calgary’s school division alone, 680 students have not been able to provide immigration papers, and another 1,681 have permits expiring before September 29 - the day Alberta Education takes its headcount to determine each school’s funding. Edmonton Catholic has 1,493 students with expired documentation and another 169 with permits expiring before the same date. When a school division cannot submit valid immigration paperwork to the province, it does not receive provincial funding for that student.

The province already spent $545 million on K-12 education for temporary resident children last school year. And that figure does not cover everything. The province is also spending $143 million on what the education budget now calls classroom complexity - a word that did not exist as a budget line five years ago.

Five years ago, a classroom in Alberta’s major cities held 30 children. Today it holds 45. Those 15 additional students represent the complexity - children who grew up in countries where English is not spoken and arrived here without it. They are not bad children. They are children caught in the middle of decisions made far above them. But when up to 35% of a classroom cannot communicate in the language of instruction, and 100% of the cost of addressing that falls on Alberta taxpayers, $143 million is not a budget line. It is a transfer. And nobody called it that.

The federal government that created this intake surge takes an estimated 144 days to process a single temporary residency renewal. When CBC News asked Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to comment on the finances of educational institutions, the response was, and I quote, “IRCC cannot comment on the finances of educational institutions.” They created the surge. They cannot process the renewals. They cannot comment on the bill. And @schill_dawg wants more.

Alberta is giving Albertans a voice on this. On October 19, Albertans vote on 10 referendum questions. Three of them land directly here.

Question 2 asks whether Alberta should introduce a law making only Canadian citizens, permanent residents and individuals with an Alberta-approved immigration status eligible for provincially-funded programs - health care, education and social services. Question 3 asks whether individuals with non-permanent legal immigration status should be required to reside in Alberta for at least 12 months before qualifying for provincially-funded social support programs. This covers things like childcare subsidies, student aid and income supports - not standard health care and emergency services. Question 4 asks whether temporary residents should pay a reasonable fee or premium for their and their family’s use of the health care and education systems while their status remains temporary.

None of these questions affect permanent residents. Not one. They will however help to close the gap. The Canada Health Act does not require provinces to insure temporary residents. Emergency health care is still provided to all. Voters may vote yes to any or all three - they are independent questions. These three questions ask whether the Albertans who covered a $1 billion gap this year with an 8% property tax increase should have a say in whether this system remains sustainable for the people who built it.

According to Brown Bagging for Kids, 2 in 5 Calgary children arrive at school without enough to eat. 40% of Calgary’s children rely on a food charity to eat lunch at school every single school day. 35% of Canadian children live in food-insecure households. They go to sleep hungry. Let that land. All of it.

Because that is who Jason Schilling is demanding more from. Not from people who are comfortable. Not from people with margin to spare. From the parent whose child is eating a charity lunch in the same classroom schill-dawg says isn’t funded enough. The man who goes by @schill_dawg. The man suing the government over a constitutional provision courts will uphold. The man whose X profile picture is not a photo of himself - it’s a campaign button.

He wants more. From people who cannot feed their own children. To give more to a system already spending $1 billion more than it takes in. He isn’t asking a question. He’s gaslighting the decision ahead of the referendum. The province is asking the questions. That is how important these decisions are.