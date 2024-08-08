I ran into some rather troubling information, this afternoon, regarding how much the Average Canadian Family is paying in Taxes in relation to other necessity items and it’s actually quite alarming.

Simplified in a graph, it looks like this:

The sharpest increase, is what we are paying in Taxes, while there is seemingly a decline in what we are spending on clothing, with an increase on shelter and food.

National Averages show that rental has doubled under the Trudeau government where interest rates on mortgages have caused some serious situations in the inflated markets of Vancouver and Toronto, where delinquency rates on mortgages has been skyrocketing and expected to get worse into 2025. The minor rate adjustment of a quarter of a percent, while appreciated, will not compensate for the balance of what we see by way of increases on other items.

Food, has gone up massively whether you are buying groceries or eating out. In addition to this, shrinkflation has become completely offensive. Have you had a cheeseburger at McDonalds, lately?

See how small these are getting?

They’re sliders in relation to what they once seemed and the iconic BigMac should be renamed MediumMac, because these too have also shrunk…while the price has gone up, distinctly.

Feeding a family of 4 used to run us about $60 for a treat meal at Mickey D’s…where now, me and Mrs. YakkStack can pretty much chew past that on our own.

I shop sale items for groceries and am shocked how even our morsal for this evening - Stir Fry, cost me $30 - where this will only include beef and broccoli. Not bad when containers for delivery, when used to be $10-$15, are now hitting $25…

But terrible when the wife selected to pack lunches last week, sandwich items and a couple of other things, ran up to $80…and didn’t give her full meals for the week.

How are families surviving?

You see, the slope of groceries on the above chart indicate that people aren’t spending as much in relation to the increased costs of groceries…they’re having to make due with a lot less.

As for Clothing, where the chart indicates less of a spend, I can only assume that this is due to people running out of funds on food, shelter and the hefty increase in Taxes to not be able to purchase brands they’d become accustomed, shopping second hand, or having to do without…

Figure wise this loosely translates into spending, broken out by TheKobeissi Letter, looks like this:

Almost 4x what you can afford to eat - is going to taxes, where 2x what you can spend on your home is going to taxes…showing that the high 40% of what you are earning, is being stolen from you by people who use this to make your life patently worse, fund their friends and ship pallets of cash off to foreign wars, countries to fix their weather, green energy grifting and abortions in countries they most likely couldn’t find on a map.

Every penny matters to me right now and given that we’re paying $1 Billion per month on just servicing debt…things aren’t likely to be getting better anytime soon.

It’s disgusting to think about where this country was heading and what it has become.

I’d like to see this conversation continue on in the comments…I want to know what your biggest budget cuts are looking like and where you have to scrimp on spends.

We’re in some seriously dark times here, my friends and having this discussion will hopefully let us all not feel alone or ashamed in what we’ve been reduced to.

